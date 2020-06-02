With five new coronavirus cases being reported in Vizag, the district tally has risen to 118 as on Tuesday evening. Out of the five newly registered cases, two cases have been reported from Kurmannapalem, one from Chinna Waltair, the third and the fourth COVID-19 cases have been reported from Keys Hotel Quarantine Centre and Chaitanya Hostel Quarantine Centre ( Marikavalasa) respectively in the Visakhapatnam district. It is to be noted that one patient in Vizag had earlier passed away due to the virus in the district.

With Vizag district reporting new coronavirus cases, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is carrying out the disinfection activities in the containment zones to arrest the possible spread of COVID-19. In addition to the cleanliness drives, under the supervision of the Zonal Commissioners of GVMC, door-to-door surveys are being conducted in their respective zones.

Meanwhile, 82 individuals out of 12,613 samples were tested positive for the coronavirus over the past 24 hours. According to the bulletin released by the Health Department on Tuesday Morning, the total COVID-19 count rose to 3200 in Andhra Pradesh. While 40 patients were discharged, no death due to the virus was reported in the past 24 hours. Out the total number of cases, 2209 people were discharged after testing negative for the coronavirus. While 927 patients are currently undergoing treatment, the death toll in the state stands at 64.

Andhra Pradesh also accounts for 112 COVID-19 cases among the foreign returnees. The cumulative positive cases from other states currently stand at 479, taking the overall COVID-19 tally in the state to 3791.

On the national front, COVID-19 cases hit 1,99,796 as on Tuesday evening. While Maharashtra is leading the chart with over 70,000 coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Gujarat follow suit with 23,495, 20,834, and 17,217 active cases respectively.