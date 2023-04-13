The state government is extending the utmost financial help to women in the age group of 45-60, according to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Addressing a gathering at Markapur in Prakasam District on Wednesday, the Andhra Pradesh CM quoted, “Nowhere in the country such schemes are being implemented,” announcing the YSR EBC Nestham scheme.

“Our government is committed to women empowerment and is implementing several schemes for it,” Jagan claimed. Taking a dig at TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, he alleged that the former Chief Minister did not adhere to his oath of loan waiver to farmers. Further, Jagan pointed out that as many as 53 lakh farmers benefitted from various schemes implemented by the YSCRP government. The Andhra Pradesh CM released Rs 1,200 crores under the YSR EBC Nestham scheme on Wednesday in Markapur.

During his address, he appealed to the people to observe the difference between the previous and the present governments. He pressed, “Don’t go by false promises. I ask you to extend your support in the upcoming elections only if you believe our rule has benefitted you.”

Referring to the selfie challenge thrown by Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan Mohan Reddy termed the photos as fake. He asked the TDP chief to compare the work of the previous and present governments. He advised CBN to reach out to the people and interact with them to learn whether they were satisfied with the TDP governance.

Citing the Veligonda project in Prakasam District, the Chief Minister expressed that the first canal work has been completed, and the second canal is in progress. He added that the project would be wrapped up by October 2023.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news updates.