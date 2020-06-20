Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday, recorded its sharpest single-day spike yet as 491 new COVID-19 cases came to light. Among the newly reported cases, 390 are from the state, 83 from other states, and 18 are foreign returnees. The total number of cases in the state has now risen to 8452. The COVID-19 death toll in Andhra Pradesh increased by five as two patients from Kurnool, two from Krishna and a patient from Guntur passed away due to the disease in the past day.

The media bulletin by the Health Department stated that 22,371 samples were tested for COVID-19 between Friday and Saturday, as the total number of Andhra Pradesh individuals discharged rose to 3203. On the other hand, 859 patients from other states and 49 foreign returnees have been discharged so far, post-recovery.

The Health Department also revealed the state-wise and country-wise breakup of COVID-19 cases among returnees to Andhra Pradesh, as on 20 June 10 AM.

Vizag, on Friday, reported 29 new coronavirus cases in what comes as its highest single-day spike recorded so far. The district count surged to 382. As per the report received this evening, 200 cases were marked active while 181 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection. Earlier, a patient in Vizag district had passed away due to COVID-19.

The report also revealed that Zone-II East Point Colony, Zone IV Vuda Colony Madhavadhara, Bheemili Zone Yeguva Peta, Kotavuratla mandalam Annavaram, and Zone IV Appanna Palem were demarcated as 5 new containment clusters in Vizag district. With this, the number of very active containment clusters rose to 31. While 38 clusters were marked under active, 10 were treated to be dormant. 25 clusters across the district were denotified. Until Friday evening, about 55,108 samples were tested for COVID-19 across Visakhapatnam. While 53,879 samples turned negative, test results of 847 more samples were awaited.