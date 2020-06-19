Vizag, on Friday, reported 29 new coronavirus cases in what comes as its highest single-day spike recorded so far. The district count has now surged to 382. As per the report received this evening, 200 cases have been marked active while 181 patients have been discharged so far after recovering from the infection. Earlier, a patient in Vizag district had passed away due to COVID-19.

The report also revealed that Zone-II East Point Colony, Zone IV Vuda Colony Madhavadhara, Bheemili Zone Yeguva Peta, Kotavuratla mandalam Annavaram, and Zone IV Appanna Palem have been demarcated as 5 new containment clusters in Vizag district. With this, the number of very active containment clusters has risen to 31. While 38 clusters have been marked under active, 10 are being treated to be dormant. So far, 25 clusters across the district have been denotified.

With several areas within the urban limits in Vizag reporting new coronavirus cases, the GVMC has been taking up disinfection activities along with intensifying the mobile testing efforts.

Andhra Pradesh, on Friday, witnessed 465 new COVID-19 cases as the state tally increased to 7961. The figure is now the state’s highest number of cases recorded in a single day. The new COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh include 376 from the state, 70 from other states, and 19 foreign returnees. The death toll due to COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh increased by four as Krishna reported two casualties while Prakasam and Srikakulam reported one casualty each.

The media bulletin by the health department stated that 17,609 samples were tested for COVID-19 between Thursday and Friday. 82 patients from Andhra Pradesh were discharged in the said period after recovering from the infection. Also, 51 foreign returnees have been discharged today post recovery.