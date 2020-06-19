In yet another major spike in the number of coronavirus cases, Andhra Pradesh, on Friday, witnessed 465 new COVID-19 cases as the state tally increased to 7961. The figure is now the state’s highest number of cases recorded in a single day. The new COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh include 376 from the state, 70 from other states, and 19 foreign returnees. The death toll due to COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh increased by four as Krishna reported two casualties while Prakasam and Srikakulam reported one casualty each.

The media bulletin by the health department stated that 17,609 samples were tested for COVID-19 between Thursday and Friday. 82 patients from Andhra Pradesh were discharged in the said period after recovering from the infection. Also, 51 foreign returnees have been discharged today post recovery.

Visakhapatnam, on Thursday, reported 25 new COVID-19 cases to take the district’s total count to 353. Among the newly reported, eighteen were detected from Appughar (Fishermen Colony) and two were from the Lansum Oxygen Towers in Seethammadhara. In the wake of the new cases, the authorities revealed that 99 areas in Vizag have been demarcated off as containment clusters. While 25 of these have been cordoned off as very active clusters, 39 are marked active and 10 are considered to be dormant as on Thursday evening. The denotified clusters increased to 25 with the authorities denotifying several areas recently for not reporting a single COVID-19 case for 28 days since they last reported one. The authorities have also upped the mobile testing camps given the recent increase in the COVID-19 cases in Vizag.

On the other hand, India recorded its biggest single-day spike on Thursday with 12,881 new coronavirus cases getting reported. The nationwide tally has now touched 3,66,946. While 1,94,325 individuals have recovered so far, 1,60,384 patients are marked active. The death toll due to COVID-19 in the country stood at 12,237 as of June 18, 2020 (8 AM).