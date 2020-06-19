Promising to hold our attention next on OTTs is Anushka Sharma’s next venture as a producer – Bulbbul. The horror film is set to release on streaming platform Netflix on 24 June 2020. Anushka made the announcement on all her social media handles earlier today. Previously, Ms. Sharma said Bulbbul is a “fantastic tale about self-discovery, and justice, wrapped in lore, mystery and intrigue.” The trailer seems like Bulbbul is going to be Bollywood’s next high-concept horror movie, after Tumbadd.

Bulbbul trailer comes with an eerie background score and haunting visuals to catch the viewers’ attention right from the word go. Brought to the screen by Clean Slate Films – Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma’s production house, Bulbbul is set in rustic Kolkata complete with its vintage charm. Starring Rahul Bose, Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri, Paoli Dam, and Parambrata Chatterjee, the story follows the life of ‘Bulbbul’ – a child given in marriage to a much older man. The plot follows the story of a young ‘Bulbbul’ who yearns for her childhood sweetheart, and not the man she was betrothed to. However, fate takes a disturbing turn when a supernatural element causes a ruckus in the quaint ‘Kothi.’ If the trailer is anything to go by, Bulbbul seems like a highly gripping watch, backed by a solid and conventional ‘witch’ horror story – popular in India, especially in West Bengal, where the story is set.

The lockdown period doesn’t seem to have dampened the spirits or work at the production house, which had a big release ‘Paatal Lok’ that won accolades for being an authentic retelling of the police system in India. Here’s hoping Bulbbul would rake in the same adulation as Paatal Lok.

Watch Bulbbul trailer here: