Visakhapatnam has been witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks. The cases have increased significantly in June as the district reported new coronavirus cases in double-digits almost every day. As the COVID-19 cases in Vizag continue to grow, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is ramping up the measures by organising mobile testing camps in the containment clusters of the city.

As on Thursday morning, as many as 15 patients from MVP Colony are currently receiving treatment for the infection at GITAM Hospital. In wake of the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in Vizag, the corporation held a mobile testing camp on Wednesday at Fishermen Colony of MVP Colony. 75 samples from the area were tested and the results are awaited. As per sources, the number of cases from the locality is likely to see a further increase.

The GVMC is simultaneously focussing on the other high-risk areas in the city as well. Similar mobile screening camps are being conducted at Dandu Bazar, Appughar, Aganampudi, Gajuwaka, and other hotspots in Vizag. With these camps, the authorities are planning to screen as many individuals as possible, thereby identifying the COVID-19 cases at an early stage. Despite the spike in the COVID-19 cases, the officials have managed to keep a check on the mortality rate in Vizag. It is to be noted that out of the 328 confirmed cases in the district, only one casualty has been reported so far.

Meanwhile, two COVID-19 cases were reported at Lansum Oxygen towers in Seethammadhara on Thursday. These cases will be reported in the evening bulletin. As per official sources, the individuals returned to the city from Hyderabad. Their primary contacts have already been shifted to a hospital for testing. The GVMC Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr K Sastry along with the Zonal Commissioner visited the area and monitored the disinfection activities being undertaken. An area of 100 metres from the location has been demarcated as a core area.