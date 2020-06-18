25 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Vizag district as per the report received on Thursday evening. With this, the coronavirus tally in the district has now risen to 353. While 185 cases are currently marked active, 167 patients have been discharged post-recovery. Vizag has reported one COVID-19 casualty so far.

Among the newly reported COVID-19 cases in Vizag, two have been reported from the Lansum Oxygen towers in Seethammadhara. As per official sources, the individuals returned to the city from Hyderabad. Their primary contacts have already been shifted to a hospital for testing. The GVMC Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr K Sastry along with the Zonal Commissioner visited the area and monitored the disinfection activities being undertaken. An area of 100 metres from the location has been demarcated as a core area. The details of the remaining cases, among the newly reported ones, are yet to be officially confirmed.

In the wake of the new cases, the authorities revealed that 99 areas in Vizag have been demarcated off as containment clusters. While 25 of these have been cordoned off as very active clusters, 39 are marked active and 10 are considered to be dormant. The denotified clusters increased to 25 with the authorities denotifying several areas recently for not reporting a single COVID-19 case for 28 days since they last reported one. The authorities have also upped the mobile testing camps given the recent increase in the COVID-19 cases in Vizag.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases continued to spike in Andhra Pradesh as the state recorded 425 new cases on Thursday- the most in a single day so far- to take the tally to 7496. The new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh include 299 from the state, 100 from other states, and 26 foreign returnees. Andhra Pradesh also reported two new COVID-19 casualties from Krishna district taking the death toll to 92.

The media bulletin by the health department stated that 13,923 samples were tested for COVID-19 between Wednesday and Thursday. 77 patients from Andhra Pradesh were discharged in the said period after recovering from the infection.