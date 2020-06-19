Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dr G Srijana, on Thursday, inspected parts of the Kapuluppada dumping yard in Vizag for the proposed bio-remediation project. Zigma Environmental Solutions Pvt. Ltd. proposed to take up the project for effective solid waste management at the Kapuluppada dumping yard. As per the government’s solid waste management guidelines, the accumulated waste had to be cleared off using scientific methods and utilize the same for public use through recycling. The GVMC took up various projects like the Kapuluppada one in order to restore ecological balance in the city.

As per the guidelines, the Zigma Environmental Solutions Pvt. Ltd. authorities proposed to manage the solid waste at the Kapuluppada dumping yard through bio-remedy technology. As per the proposal, the company would clean up the waste that has been dumped in the yard since years and hand over the leveled land to GVMC. GVMC Commissioner G Srijana, Corporation Chief City planner, Chief Engineer, and other officials inspected the Kapuluppada dumping yard in Vizag with regard to this proposal.

Located 30 kilometers away from urban Visakhapatnam, the Kapuluppada dump yard has been operational since 2007. In December 2019, officials estimated that the 100-acre yard was home to nearly three lakh metric tonnes of solid waste. The GVMC authorities had plans of clearing off the waste from 25 acres of the yard and utilizing it for making compost, fertilizer, or other useful products using bio-stabilising methods.