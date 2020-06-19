Bringing the curtains down on a long wait, Keerthy Suresh-starrer Penguin has made its way onto Amazon Prime Video. Streaming in Tamil and Telugu, the suspense-thriller is among the few South Indian films that have chose for a direct digital release, with the theatres remaining shut for public. Directed by debutant Eashvar Karthic, and co-produced by Karthik Subbaraj, Penguin turned heads with its intriguing trailer. With film lovers thronging Amazon Prime Video as soon as Penguin started streaming, the Twitter review didn’t take too long to come by, and going by the looks of it, Keerthy Suresh seems to have nailed yet another role. Several viewers have heaped praise Keerthy Suresh’s performance with some even calling it as her career-best act.

Here’s the Twitter review of Keerthy Suresh-starrer Penguin:

#Penguin : Its @KeerthyOfficial ‘s one-woman show all the way.. She is perfect as the pregnant woman, who goes any length to save her children.. She excels in a physically demanding role.. Music by @Music_Santhosh is another highlight.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 19, 2020

#Penguin : The supporting cast is very weak and they let down the movie.. Twists and turns are not convincing.. Watch it for Keerthy’s performance! 👍 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 19, 2020

#Penguin is @KeerthyOfficial‘s one-woman show as the bold & adventurous pregnant woman who’ll go to any lengths to save her first son. Her dog is the other hero in the story The first half is particularly impressive & promises a lot! Watch it for gutsy #Keerthy#PenguinOnPrime pic.twitter.com/40YruQCP8J — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) June 18, 2020

#Penguin. A solid suspense thriller with Terrific performance from @KeerthyOfficial. She stole the thunder from many promising debutants☺️. Interval shot is 🔥🔥. Huge applause to Director @EashvarKarthic , DOP @karthikPalaniDP,Editor @Anilkrish88 & Producer @kaarthekeyens 🙌🙏. pic.twitter.com/9vKL0kZXnN — Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) June 18, 2020

#PenguinReview:- ⭐⭐⭐½/5 @KeerthyOfficial shines throughout the film. Once again she proved that she’s the best and she deserves a award.

Definitely a Worth watching film during this lockdown period.

Watch it with your family &enjoy❤️ #Penguin @EashvarKarthic #penguinonprime pic.twitter.com/sLhcGkr2x0 — Sam `°••= (@sampath_1096) June 19, 2020

#PenguinReview 2/5 | except for @KeerthyOfficial performance & DOP – couldn’t find anything new or interesting in the screenplay! This is 3rd such direct #OTT release NOT living upto the expectations! It’s time for OTT to consider review of their upcoming films with popular stars — Naveen Venkat (@naveenlearns) June 19, 2020

Yet another women oriented film in OTT like #PMV. Trying to be a decent thriller mystery, yet with a message to glorify motherhood, but end up in usual revenge drama. A vry gud experience. Mesmerizing performance by @KeerthyOfficial.! Congratulations to the whole team of #Penguin pic.twitter.com/f7Kvr1GmAt — Vishveshwaran (@Vishvesh_Waran) June 19, 2020