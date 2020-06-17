The COVID-19 tally in Vizag has reached 328 as the district reported 15 new cases on Wednesday. As per the report received this evening, Vizag currently accounts for 163 active cases while 164 patients have been discharged so far. It may be noted that one patient in the district had earlier passed away after battling COVID-19.

While the area-wise breakup of the new cases has not been officially* revealed, the district authorities have demarcated 5 new containment clusters in Vizag. ITI Junction, Malkapuram-Palliveedhi, Official Colony, Kirlampudi Layout, and Nathavaram have been newly marked as the very active clusters in the district. With this, the tally of very active clusters in has gone up to 46. While 19 clusters are marked under active, 6 clusters are being treated as dormant. Meanwhile, the number of denotified clusters in Vizag rose to 25 with several areas not reporting a single COVID-19 case for 28 days since they last reported one.

With the rise in COVID-19 cases in Vizag over the past few weeks, District Collector V Vinay Chand recently laid impetus on intensifying the testing to contain the infection’s spread in the district. He further directed the officials to make sure that no deaths are caused due to the infection apart from adopting stringent measures to prevent the virus from spreading.

Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday, reported its highest single-day spike 351 new COVID-19 cases as the tally in the state crossed the 7000-mark. The new COVID-19 cases include 275 from Andhra Pradesh, 50 from other states, and 26 foreign returnees. With the latest spike, the overall tally of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh has now risen to 7071. Andhra Pradesh also reported two new COVID-19 casualties, one each from the districts of Kurnool and Guntur, taking the death toll to 90.

*Please note that we would update the area-wise details of the new cases as and when the officials confirm the same. We do not prefer to publish speculative data from unverified sources, which might lead to uncalled panic among citizens.