One of the key strategies in controlling the spread of COVID-19 is to effectively define and manage the containment clusters with the buffer area. Over the past few months, district authorities in Visakhapatnam have been demarcating the clusters in regions that have reported the coronavirus cases. As per the guidelines, the containment zone can be denotified if an area does not report a COVID-19 case for 28 days, from the detection of the last positive case. As per a report received on Tuesday, the authorities denotified 16 more containment clusters in Vizag on 11 June 2020.

As per the official proceeding released by Visakhapatnam district Collector, V Vinay Chand (IAS), containment operations have been relaxed in 16 clusters in Vizag, in addition to the previously denotified containment clusters. The previously denotified clusters are Allipuram, NAD, IT Junction, MTC Palem, Shanti Nagar, Rangaraja Veedhi, Kunchamamba Colony, Komati Veedhi, and Chengalraopeta.

The list of containment clusters denotified on 11 June 2020:

Chintalapalem

Core Area: Chintalapalem

Buffer Area: Notalaguntapalem, Gobburu

Railway New Colony

Core Area: Election Ward 33 (TC Palem, Reddy Thatichetlapalem, Nandagiri Nagar, Venkateswara New Colony, CWC Building, and Venkateswara Colony)

Buffer Area: Election Ward 15 (Amar Nagar)

Madhavadhara

Core Area: Election Ward 39 (Madhavadhara, Gandhi Nagar, and VUDA Colony)

Buffer Area: Election Ward 38 (Murali Nagar)

Gopalapatnam

Core Area: Election Ward 68 (Rama Krishna Nagar, Old Gopalapatnam, and Lakshmi Nagar)

Buffer Area: Election Ward 72 (Priya Gardens)

Marripalem

Core Area: Election Ward 40 (Maharani Veedhi, Murali Nagar, Maharani Veedhi, Jyothi Nagar, and Shiva Nagar)

Buffer Area: Election Ward 42 (Sakethapuram)

Srinagar

Core Area: Election Ward 13 (Relli Veedhi, Madhura Nagar, Seethammapeta, Ganesha Nagar)

Buffer Area: Not Applicable (NA)

KRM Colony

Core Area: Election Ward 10 (Rajaka Veedhi, Maddilapalem)

Buffer Area: Election Ward 14 (Nakkavanipalem)

Pithapuram Colony

Core Area: Election Ward 16 (Pithapuram Colony, Balaji Nagar, Peethalavanipalem)

Buffer Area: NA

Simhadripuram

Core Area: Election Ward 9 (Simhadripuram)

Buffer Area: NA

Vadlapudi

Core Area: Election Ward 53

Buffer Area: NA

Naidu Thota

Core Area: Election Ward 69 (Gowtham Nagar)

Buffer Area: NA

Appannapalem Vepagunta

Core Area: Election Ward 72 (Vepagunta)

Buffer Area: NA

Priyadarshini Colony Gajuwaka

Core Area: Election Ward 50 (Girija Colony)

Buffer Area: NA

Jagannadhapuram, Akkayyapalem

Core Area: Election Ward 31 (Venkatraju Nagar and Akkayyapalem)

Buffer Area: NA

SVP Nagar Kobbarithota

Core Area: Election Ward 29 (Kobbarithota)

Buffer Area: NA

Bylapudi Cheedikada

Core Area: Bylapudi

Buffer Area: D Suravaram (Dibbapalem)

The aforementioned containment clusters were denotified on 11 June 2020. If any of the denotified clusters report a new COVID-19 case, the area will be pushed back to being a containment zone.