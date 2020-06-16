Visakhapatnam district COVID-19 cases tally soared to 313 as 10 individuals tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours. Out of the total confirmed cases registered in Vizag, 169 are currently receiving treatment. As on Tuesday evening, 143 individuals were discharged after recovering from the infection. Visakhapatnam district death toll stands at 1 as a 62-year-old man from Chengal Rao Peta succumbed to the virus 1 May 2020.

Ever since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Vizag in March, the district authorities have been on a strict vigil to control the spread of the coronavirus. The officials have been marking containment clusters in Visakhapatnam region that have reported the COVID-19 cases. The district administration has further been imposing restrictions on the movement of individuals in these zones. As on Tuesday evening, no new clusters have been added to the list. Currently, 41 areas in the district are categorised as Very Active Clusters and 19 localities are considered as Active Clusters.

Meanwhile, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is carrying disinfecting activities across the city. Keeping in view of the global pandemic, the corporation is conducting sanitization drives and regular door-to-door garbage collection to keep the city clear of open waste dumps, thereby preventing the spread of the virus. The GVMC is taking measures to sensitise the citizens regarding COVID-19. The corporation deployed autos to make announcements to create awareness about the infection and stepped further to address the stigma around it via social media too.

On the state front, 264 fresh coronavirus cases were reported as the total count of Andhra Pradesh increased to 6720. Among the newly reported cases, 193 are from the state, 44 from other states, and 27 foreign returnees. AP also reported two new COVID-19 deaths, one each from the districts of Chittoor and Prakasam, taking the death toll to 88.