Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday, reported its highest single-day spike 351 new COVID-19 cases as the tally in the state crossed the 7000-mark. The new COVID-19 cases include 275 from Andhra Pradesh, 50 from other states, and 26 foreign returnees. With the latest spike, overall tally of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh has now risen to 7071. Andhra Pradesh also reported two new COVID-19 casualties, one each from the districts of Kurnool and Guntur, taking the death toll to 90.

As per the bulletin released by the Health Department of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday afternoon, 15,188 samples in the state were tested between Tuesday and Wednesday (9 AM-9 AM). 55 individuals from the state were discharged post-recovery in the said period. The number of individuals from Andhra Pradesh who are undergoing treatment stands at 2559 while that of other states and foreign returnees increased to 562 and 219 respectively.

Visakhapatnam district COVID-19 cases tally increased to 313 as 10 individuals tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours. Out of the total confirmed cases registered in Vizag, 169 are currently receiving treatment. As on Tuesday evening, 143 individuals were discharged after recovering from the infection. Until Tuesday evening, about 50,942 samples were tested for COVID-19 across Visakhapatnam. While 49,428 samples have turned negative, test results of 1201 more samples were awaited as on Tuesday evening.

Across India, 10,974 new coronavirus cases have been reported in a single day as the tally touched 3,54,065. The country recorded its biggest jump in deaths as 2003 patients succumbed to the virus in a single day. The death toll, due to COVID-19, in India currently stands at 11,903.