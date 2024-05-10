Botsa Jhansi Lakshmi: YSRCP

Botsa Jhansi Lakshmi, the spouse of Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, is an accomplished individual with a rich academic background, including an MA in Philosophy, a Bachelor of Laws, and a doctorate. She has served as a Member of Parliament (MP) twice. Her political journey includes a successful run for the Vizianagaram Lok Sabha seat in 2009 on a Congress ticket.

In her campaign, Botsa Jhansi has expressed her dedication to the protection of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and its continuation as a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU). She has advocated for the allocation of captive mines to the VSP to help it become profitable. Jhansi Lakshmi says that sees North Andhra as a growth engine and believes that by making Visakhapatnam the administrative capital of Andhra Pradesh, the region can overcome its backwardness. She supports Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s proposal to designate Visakhapatnam as the administrative capital and endorses the ‘Vision Visakha’ initiative, which she believes will bring development, infrastructure, employment opportunities, and a brighter future for the youth.

Mathukumilli Sribharat: TDP-BJP-JSP combine

Mathukumilli Sribharat, a member of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and president of GITAM University, is a Stanford University alumnus. He made his political debut in the 2019 elections, contesting the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat, which he narrowly lost. Sribharat holds an undergraduate degree in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University and a joint MBA/MA Education degree from Stanford University.

In the 2024 elections, he is competing for the Lok Sabha seat from the TDP-BJP-JSP combine.

His vision for Visakhapatnam includes halting the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and merging it with SAIL to protect the plant and its employees. He also aims to establish the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone within the Waltair Division to improve connectivity. He aspires to transform Visakhapatnam into a hub of IT, tourism, and industry, with a goal of creating one lakh jobs for the local population. In his vision for Visakhapatnam, M Sribharat has reiterated that he is committed to creating a drug-free environment in Visakhapatnam, combating port pollution, implementing comprehensive water treatment measures, and enhancing transportation infrastructure.

Pulusu Satyanarayana Reddy: Congress

Film producer Pulusu Satyanarayana Reddy, also known as Satya Reddy, is the Congress candidate for the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency. Originally from Guntur district, he is now settled in Visakhapatnam. He began his political career by founding the Telugu Sena party before joining the Congress. He has produced 53 films to date, including “Ukku Satyagraham,” which was made in protest against the privatisation of the Vizag Steel plant.

Satya Reddy has pledged to work against the proposed privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). He also aims to complete the Polavaram project and operationalise the South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone. He has expressed optimism that the Congress will regain its past glory in Andhra Pradesh, given the promises made in its election manifesto.

As the 2024 elections draw closer, let us remember that the candidates we vote for in the Lok Sabha polls will shape the future of Visakhapatnam. Every vote counts, and the power to bring change lies in our hands.