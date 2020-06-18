Thanks to the umpteen films and web series lighting up the OTT platforms, people have been keeping themselves engaged amid the lockdown. While a few older films have kept their momentum going on these digital platforms, several filmmakers have even chosen to release their new films directly on OTTs given that theatres across the country are yet to reopen to the public. As venturing out into public still appears to be a risky proposition in the current crisis, here are 7 upcoming films and web series, set for a release on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hotstar, that look to keep you hooked at home in the coming few days.

Upcoming web series and films on Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and Netflix:

#1 Penguin

Starring Keerthy Suresh, the mystery thriller film Penguin will be releasing on the Prime Video in both Telugu and Tamil. This emotionally-gripping tale of Rhythm (Keerthy Suresh) who is in search of her missing son has already begun turning heads. Eashvar Karthic marks his directorial debut with this film.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: 19 June

#2 Aarya

A remake of the Dutch series Penoza, web series Aarya is all geared up for its release tomorrow on Disney+ Hotstar. Set in the backdrop of drug mafia, the story revolves around Ms Sen’s character, a seemingly coy family woman who can go to any lengths to save her family. We’re excited to catch this upcoming web series and watch Sushmita Sen back in action.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Streaming from: 19 June

#3 Chaman Bahaar

Upcoming film Chaman Bahaar has garnered attention with its teaser. Premiering on Netflix on 19 June, the Jitendra Kumar starrer has piqued interest among the audience, given the actor’s previous works. The film portrays the story of Billu and his love interest Rinku played. xxx

Where to watch: Netflix

Streaming from: 19 June

#4 Wasp Network

This Cuban political thriller is based on a true story of Cuban spies in 1990s. It stars Penelope Cruz, Edgar Ramirez, Wagner Moura, Ana de Armas and Gael Gracia Bernal. With a powerful cast amidst the escalating tensions in the political setting of the Cold War, the film is based on “The Last Soldiers on the Cold War” by Fernando Morais.

Where to watch: Netflix

Streaming from: 19 June

#5 Bad Boys for Life

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence-starrer action comedy film has delighted the fans with the announcement of its arrival on the OTT platform. This cop-genre film brings back our favourite bromance between Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett. this third entry to the Bad Boys franchise rode to $400 million at the worldwide box office.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: 21 June

#6 Kappela

Directed by debutant Muhammad Musthafa, Kappela is a Malayalam film that won critical acclaim in theatres. Starring Anna Ben, Roshan Mathew and Sreenath Bhasi, Kappela won praise as a coming-of-age drama that had a fair share of twists for the audience. Watch out for this one if you’re a fan of Malayalam film industry’s work.

Where to watch: Netflix

Streaming from: 22 June

#7 Bulbbul

Touted to be a creepy film, Bulbbul has been produced by and Karnesh Sharma’s Clean Slate Films. And given the production house’s recent success with Paatal Lok, this Netflix original has already set a buzz amid the cinephile groups. Starring Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri, and Rahul Bose in the lead roles, this one is set to make its way to Netflix on 24 June.

Where to watch: Netflix

Streaming from: 24 June