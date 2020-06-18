In a bid to provide job opportunities to unemployed female engineering and diploma graduates, the Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding (CEMS) in Vizag has announced to conduct a month-long skill development training programme. The training will be given in association with Rolls Royce, a prominent engineering company. As a part of the programme, the CEMS will provide free skill training in design, electrical, automation, and robotics courses to over 100 engineering and diploma qualified female graduates in Vizag. Later on, the candidates will also be given assistance in securing suitable jobs.

In order to be eligible for the programme, the applicants should be holders of an engineering degree or a diploma in Mechanical, Electrical or Electronics departments. The candidates must possess a white ration card. According to the statement issued by Commander Gopi Krishna Sivvam (Retd.), the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at CEMS Vizag, the age limit to apply for the training programme is 18-25. Interested candidates can either register by submitting their preliminary details at the CEMS Center at Scindia Junction, Vizag, or reach the concerned officials at 9999183865, 7794840934, and 0891-2704010 or [email protected] The last date to apply for the free skill training internship in Vizag is 3 July 2020.

Established by the Indian Government, CEMS was set up as a Section 8, not for profit organisation, and promoted by Indian Register of Shipping and Siemens industry software along with Sagarmala Ministry of Shipping. To facilitate professional skill development and enhancement in Maritime, Manufacturing automobile aerospace, and heavy engineering sectors through research and education partnership with the industry, this comprehensive maritime and shipbuilding centre of excellence has been founded with the campus at Mumbai and Vizag. As CEMS is a Central Government’s initiative for skill development, all the courses are offered at very subsidized rates and outreach to everyone. The CEMS in Vizag is equipped with 18 state-of-the-art laboratories to skill students and upskill industrial workforce in Digital Smart Manufacturing.