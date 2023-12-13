The youth in Andhra Pradesh are raring to go. They are fully geared up to showcase their talent during the sports festival — Aadudam Andhra –which will begin on December 15 all over the State.

The State government, to provide a platform for the youth to hone their sports skills and also to tap talent in them, announced ‘Aadudam Andhra’ and launched the process of registration in November to enrol names for participation in the festival.

Sports like volleyball, kabaddi, kho-kho, basketball and badminton along with traditional games will be conducted as part of the festival which will come to an end on February 3, 2024. The completions will be held at village, Mandal, constituency, district and State levels.

Winning teams at various levels will get cash prizes totalling Rs. 12 crore. The State government has allocated over 114 crore for the sports festival.

In the run-up to the event, a bike rally was organised by the YSRCP youth wing from NAD junction to Kailasapuram on Wednesday.

While party regional coordinator Y.V. Subbaredy attended the programme as the chief guest, Minister Gudivada Amarnath and other leaders participated in it.

Meanwhile, cricketer Ambati Rayudu, who was in Visakhapatnam in connection with the sports festival, met Amarnath at the latter’s camp office at Mindi and discussed various issues including the Aadudam Andhra programme in the district.

