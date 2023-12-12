GVMC Commissioner Saikanth Verma has ordered the officials to make BRTS Road attractive under the Maha Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation jurisdiction. During an inspection on Tuesday, he emphasized the need for improvement and issued specific directives to GVMC officials.

In an address to GVMC officials, the commissioner directed them to undertake measures to make the BRTS Road attractive. Supervising Engineers Venugopal and Rammohana Rao were instructed to prioritize filling the trenches designated for drinking water pipes in Gnanapuram, NAD, and Gopalapatnam.

Furthermore, engineering officials received directives to expedite the repair of footpaths between NAD and Pendurthi. Additionally, they were tasked with adding vibrant murals to service roads and addressing main road repairs to ensure swift and safe public access. Importantly, the commissioner stressed the importance of completing these tasks without encroaching on pedestrian walkways.

Deputy Director of Horticulture M. Damodarao was entrusted with the responsibility of carefully selecting plants and safeguarding the greenery in the central medians of Chinna Musidivada. He was also instructed to implement measures to protect the vegetation from cattle grazing.

These directives by the GVMC Commissioner not only make the BRTS Road attractive but also address the critical infrastructure repairs and environmental preservation in key areas of Visakhapatnam.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and follow our Instagram for more city updates.