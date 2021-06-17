The Telugu industry had a glorious year, in terms of content movies. 2021, spent mostly under the lockdown, did not fail to entertain. Although the magnificence of theaters was hardly available for a few months of 2021, new Telugu movies still found a way of entertaining via OTT platforms. Movie-buffs weren’t left disappointed despite the restrictions of the pandemic. Most makers, after enough delays, decided to release movies on the OTT platforms. These new Telugu movies continue to up the scale of content while providing quality entertainment at the comfort of homes. These movies are now available for streaming on OTT platforms

Find out more about all the famous new Telugu movies on OTT, that created a buzz for themselves in the recent months of 2021.

#1 Mosagallu

Jeffery Gee Chin, an award-winning International director, editor, and screenwriter, debuts as a director in Telugu movies via Mosagallu. Initially released on 19 March 2021, this new Telugu movie had kept the fans waiting for its OTT release. The techno-thriller movie also stars Vishnu Manchu, Kajal Aggarwal, and Suniel Shetty in the lead roles. Vishnu Manchu also produced the movie, which was shot simultaneously in Telugu as well as English. The movie is based on true events. Mosagallu is also Tollywood’s latest Telugu movie on OTT.

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video

#2 Pachchis

Pachchis is a riveting thriller drama Telugu movie on the OTT. Directed by Sai Krishna and Rama Sai, Pachchis is based on the concept of easy money. This new Telugu movie opted for a direct release on the OTT platform. The movie stars Ramz and Swetha Varma in the lead roles. The thriller movie promises a lot of action and drama.

Where To Watch- Amazon Prime Video

#3 Rang De

Rang De is a new Telugu language rom-com movie, starring Nithin and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. Fans had been eagerly anticipating the release of the movie on the OTT platforms. Despite having all the characteristics of a Telugu masala movie, it underperformed at the box office due to the restrictions of the pandemic.

Where To Watch – Zee5

#4 Ardha Shatabdham

Care of Kancharapalem fame Karthik Ratnam, Ardha Shatabdham is a new Telugu action drama. The movie themes around the disparities in society due to the caste system. The movie follows a romantic encounter, followed by some action and drama. Naveen Chandra, Krishna Priya, Suhas, and Pavitra Lokesh can be seen in prominent roles.

Where To Watch- Aha

#5 Kala (Telugu)

The highly celebrated new Malayalam movie, Kala now premiers on the OTT platform with a Telugu dub audio. Kala is a recent action movie that depicts the innate human nature of greed and power. At the same time, the movie also depicts the love for pets and nature. The movie has been shot beautifully, with nature being its premise.

Where To Watch – Aha

#6 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela

Pradeep Machiraju and Amritha Aiyer starrer romantic drama, 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela is a 2021 Telugu movie that had a surprise OTT release. Neeli Neeli Akasam sung soulfully by Sid Sriram was one of the prominent songs featured in the movie. The Telugu movie deals with a new-age love story that has its past connection. The movie was initially released in the theatre on 29 January but is now available for streaming on the OTT platform.

Where To Watch- Amazon Prime Video

#7 Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku

The movie industry is flooded with a number of new biopics coming one after the other. This Telugu language biopic movie comes with a quirky twist, it is a biopic, but that of a common man. The comedy-drama, rather known as the dramedy genre, is a simple comedy, with some dark elements. One of the best new Telugu movies on OTT, this biopic is also considered to be the biopic of a common man.

Where To Watch – Zee5

#8 Ek Mini Katha

A rather dark comedy, Ek Mini Katha is a new Telugu movie that had its direct release on the OTT platform. Director Karthik Rapolu makes his debut with this movie. The movie stars Santhosh Shobhan, Kavya Thapar, Bhramaji, Sapthagiri in prominent roles.

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video

#9 Cinema Bandi

A movie that made quite a buff for itself was the Raj and DK-produced indie movie, Cinema Bandi. Directed by debutant Praveen Kandregula, who hails from Vizag, the movie is an honest new attempt at showcasing the love of cinema in India. The Telugu movie premiered directly on the OTT platform. Yet it made quite a buff for itself all across India, and features in the top 10 releases of 2021.

Where To Watch – Netflix

#10 Check

Another of Nithiin’s 2021 release, Check is a Telugu language movie, starring Priya Prakash Varrier and Rakul Preet Singh simultaneously. The action thriller, set within the premises of the prison. Nithiin plays the role of Aditya, a chess genius, on the verge of a death sentence. He portrays a never seen before character, which is new for Nithiin himself. The movie, initially released on 26 February 2021, is now streaming on the OTT platform.

Where To Watch – SunNxt

#11 Vakeel Saab

Probably the most successful Telugu movie of 2021, Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s courtroom drama Vakeel Saab, is an empowering movie. An official remake of Shoojit Sircar’s 2016 movie Pink. Despite all the problems faced by the makers, Vakeel Saab had a promising release at the box office. It became the highest-grossing Telugu movie of 2021. Fans eagerly awaited for Pawan Kalyan’s new movie to stream on OTT platforms. This Telugu movie also stars Shruti Hassan, Nivetha Thomas, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles.

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video

#12 Jathi Ratnalu

The unexpected blockbuster, the third highest-grossing Telugu movie of 2021. The movie starred an ensemble cast of Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna in the leads. The laugh-out-loud comedy was celebrated both in India and overseas. Masses were quick to witness the laughter riot in the theaters. The OTT release for the movie was also highly anticipated.

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video

#13 Gaali Sampath

Depicting an honest father and son relationship, and one’s dream to star on the big screen, Gaali Sampath was a 2021 Telugu movie. Directed by Anish Krishna the movie starred Rajendra Prasad, Sree Vishnu, and Lovely Singh as the leads. Prasad plays the role of speech-impaired man, with a passion for acting with pure finesse. The Telugu initially failed at the box office but is available for streaming on OTT platforms.

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video, aha

#14 Uppena

The second highest-grossing Telugu movie of 2021, was Uppena. The romantic drama takes a critique of the prevailing evils of the caste system. When the son of a local fisherman falls for the daughter of a rich zamindar. Things go haywire when her father gets to know about the brooding romance. The movie stars Vaishnav Tej, Vijay Setupathi, and Keerthi Shetty as the leads. Uppena was one of the most anticipated new Telugu movies on OTT.

Where To Watch – Netflix

#15 Sreekaram

Celebrating the story of farmers in the modern world, Sreekaram was a 2021 Telugu language movie. The movie stars Sharwanand, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Sai Kumar in lead roles. The feel-good movie is worth watching with the family.

Where To Watch – SunNxt