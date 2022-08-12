After a long wait of 9 years, Ayan Mukherji’s fantasy movie Brahmastra has finally locked its theatrical release date on 9 September 2022. The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer which has been postponed over and over again due to COVID-19 lockdowns will finally hit the theatres soon with its first part named ‘Shiva’. With a huge media frenzy around this trilogy, we can’t wait to catch it at the theatres. Hoping that the Brahmastra release date does not postpone once again, we bring to you 5 movies of Ranbir Kapoor to watch while you wait.

The actor has time and again proved to be an epitome of acting, catch up on these 5 Ranbir Kapoor movies ahead of Brahmastra’s release.

#1 Wake Up Sid

Directed by his present director Ayan Mukherji, Wake Up Sid is a game changer in Ranbir Kapoor’s career. The movie tells the story of Siddharth Mehra, a spoilt and selfish college student who learns the meaning of life when he meets Aisha, an aspiring writer from Kolkata. The bond of friendship and love is beautifully captured by the director making this movie relatable to the audience. The cast also includes Konkana Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, and others in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#2 Rockstar

This 2011 Ranbir Kapoor movie was directed by Imtiaz Ali and also starred Nargis Fakhri, and Aditi Rao Hydari in prominent roles. This musical romantic drama was one of the most loved movies by the actor back in the day. With a huge success at the box office, it became one of the must-watch movies by Ranbir Kapoor. The movie tells the story of a college student who finds his inspiration in music through heartbreak. Though he becomes a successful artist, he is on a self-destruction path. The movie is worth the watch for its very peppy music.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#3 Barfi

Directed by Anurag Basu in 2012, this must-watch Ranbir Kapoor movie needs no introduction. A blockbuster hit that took the box office by storm, Barfi will remain a classic in Indian cinema. The cast of the movie also includes Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D’Cruz in lead roles. The love story follows the special bond between two autistic people Barfi and Jhilmil. When his old love revisits him, things take a turn between the two. Watch this cute love story that explores innocence in the cutest way.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#4 Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yet another Ayan Mukherji directorial starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin in prominent roles, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a must-watch among these movies. The story of four friends and estranged love stories is an emotional drama that is worth a watch. We assure you, that Ranbir Kapoor’s acting in this movie will make you his fan for a lifetime.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#5 Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

This star-studded movie directed by Karan Johar though resorted to a lot of controversies was a musical sensation in 2016. Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Kahn, Fawad Khan and Alia Bhatt in prominent roles, the movie is a visual treat to watch. This movie is well apricated for the friendship bond between Anushka and Ranbir over and above their individual love stories. The movie follows Ayan and Alizeh who meet in New York and form an unbreakable bond. Watch how they experience love friendship and hardships of life.

OTT Platform: Voot

Ranbir Kapoor has definitely proved his acting skill in many other movies including his 2018 release Sanju. We have selected these five movies based on our liking. Let us know in the comments below or ping us on Instagram and let us know your favourite movie of Ranbir Kapoor.