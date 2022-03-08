Post the success of Gangubhai, Alia Bhatt is all set to make her debut in Hollywood alongside Gal Gadot. Netflix has made an official announcement of her collaboration with Wonder Woman and Jamie Dornan, the fame of 50 Shades of Grey. The popular Indian actress will be starring in a Netflix Original movie, titled Heart Of Stone. The international spy thriller will be directed by Tom Harper and produced by Netflix and Skydance.

The official Instagram handle of Netflix India read: “Starting our day by announcing (and screaming) that Alia Bhatt is going to be in Heart of Stone, an international Spy Thriller along with @gal_gadot and @jamiedornan 😎🥰.”

The Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot had previously announced her association with this project, in collaboration with Alia Bhatt, by sharing a few behind the scene pictures. Netflix India posted the same on Instagram.

Many Bollywood stars have made their way to the international platform of films. Starting with Aishwarya Rai in Pink Panther, to Deepika Padukone in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, many actors have showcased their talent in Hollywood. Alia Bhatt, who has another big release this month, RRR on 25 March, seems to be on a roll. She will also be starring in Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan. The actress has also signed a movie along with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, directed by Farhan Akhtar, titled Jee Le Zaraa.