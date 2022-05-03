After the blockbuster RRR, Ram Charan has resumed shooting for his role in the Shankar directorial, which is said to have a political backdrop, Kiara Advani, who was paired alongside RC in Boyapati’s Vinaya Vidheya Rama, will be seen as the female lead in RC15. SS Thaman will be composing the music for the movie while Shankar has roped in Petta-fame Karthik Subbaraj to pen down the story. Recently, the team of RC15 has wrapped up a major sequence in Amritsar and is now heading to Vizag for the next schedule.

The Vizag schedule of RC15 is said to begin on 5 May 2022. Ram Charan, Kiara, and actors in other supporting roles are set to arrive in the city and will continue to shoot for an indefinite time period. Recently, music director Thaman mentioned on his Instagram live that the team has finished composing four songs for the album. This movie is being produced by Dil Raju under his home banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. RC15 is expected to hit the screen for Sankranthi 2023.

Recently, Sarkaru Vaari Paata starring Superstar Mahesh Babu has also been shot in Visakhapatnam. The trailer which was released yesterday had scenes which were shot in Vizag Beach and the port area. It is evident that a majority of the second half will have a Vizag backdrop.

Earlier in April, director Shankar was spotted in Vizag and seen at a dhaba on Bheemli Beach Road.

