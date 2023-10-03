In a joint initiative by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and the Eastern Naval Command, the aerial dispersion of seeds was flagged off at INS Dega on 2 October 2023. This initiative aims at increasing the green cover across the city. The naval helicopters loaded with seed balls were flagged off jointly by G Hari Venkata Kumari, Mayor of Visakhapatnam, and Rear Admiral Manish Sharma, Chief Staff Officer (Operations), Headquarters, Eastern Naval Command, in the presence of Commodore Dalip Singh, Commanding Officer of INS Dega and Srinivas, Additional Commissioner of GVMC.

Aerial dispersion of seeds was undertaken at various locations across Visakhapatnam, which included Pavuralakonda, Kapuluppada, Simhachalam, Porlupalem Hill, Vedullanarava Hill, and Yarada. These locations were carefully selected to maximize the campaign’s environmental impact.

To accomplish this noble endeavour, a fleet of four helicopters was deployed. The flagging of helicopters at INS Dega marked the commencement of the seed ball dispersion campaign, during which 1.5 lakh seed balls were dispersed. This joint campaign demonstrates a collective commitment to enhance the green cover in and around Visakhapatnam.

