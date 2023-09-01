Whether you’re a Telugu or Tamil speaker, or simply a lover of great storytelling, join us as we explore these latest web series on OTT that offer a plethora of emotions that define these two rich languages and cultures. With top-notch storytelling, a talented ensemble cast, and breathtaking visuals these series promises to be a linguistic and cultural delight that will leave you spellbound. Don’t miss this extraordinary journey that bridges the gap between Telugu and Tamil, inviting viewers into a world where language is the gateway to unforgettable tales.

Here are the latest Telugu and Tamil web series that cannot be missed on OTT platforms.

Mathagam

Mathagam is a Tamil crime-drama web series centred on the clash between law enforcement and gangsters in Chennai. Guided by an earnest IPS officer, the police strive to dismantle a crime syndicate jeopardising city tranquillity. Starring Atharvaa and Manikandan in primary roles, the series also features Gautham Menon, Nikhila Vimal, Dhivyadharshini, and Ilavarasu in significant character portrayals.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Vera Mari Office

Vera Maari Office is an Indian-Tamil workplace comedy sitcom streaming TV show portraying the daily work experiences of employees at the Chennai branch of the fictional company, The Great Indian Company. This series was helmed by director Chidambaram Manivannan. The main figures in the series consist of Vishnu, Janani Ashokkumar, RJ Vijay, Soundariya, VJ Paarvathy, Kannadhasan, VJ Pappu, Syama Harini, and Vikkals Vikram.

OTT platform: Aha

Dayaa

Starring JD Chakravarthy, Eesha Rebba, Ramya Nmabeesan, Kamal Kamaraju, and other prominent actors in key roles, Dayaa is a Telugu crime thriller series directed by Pavan Sadineni. The plot follows a van driver who struggles to make ends meet. But hell breaks loose when he finds the dead body of a renowned crime journalist in his van.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Maya Bazaar for Sale

Maya Bazaar for Sale is a comedy-drama streaming TV series starring Navdeep, Naresh, Eesha Rebba, Meiyang Chang, and Ravi Varma. The show centres around a luxurious community in Hyderabad, where residents’ tranquil lives are upended when the government declares the entire area as illegal construction. The series delves into how they navigate and cope with this unexpected predicament.

OTT platform: Zee5

Hostel Days

Hostel Days, the Telugu remake of the popular Hindi web series Hostel Daze stars Darahas Maturu, Akshay Lagusani, Mouli Tanuj Prasanth, Anannyaa Akulaa, Aishwarya Hollakal, and Jaiyetri Makana, directed by Aditya Mandala. The series revolves around six engineering students and their hostel life experiences. Roommates Sai, Chitharanjan Bhattacharya, and Naveen Yadav, along with Theppa, Kavya, and Rithika, encounter various challenges and adventures during their time at the hostel, making for an engaging storyline.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Sweet Kaaram Coffee

Sweet Kaaram Coffee is a Tamil web series co-directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu, and debutant Swathi Raghuraaman. The main leads in the series are portrayed by Lakshmi, Madhoo, and Santhy Balachandran. The story revolves around the journey of three generations of women as they travel across the country. However, their lives take an unexpected turn, completely disrupting their world.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Ardhamayyindha Arun Kumar

Starring Harshith Reddy and Ananya Sharma as the lead pair, Ardhamaindha Arun Kumar is a Telugu comedy-drama directed by Jonathan Edwards. The film encapsulates the highs and lows of corporate life and how a young man navigates them.

OTT platform: Aha

Let us know which one of these latest Telugu and Tamil web series on OTT you are watching first.