Sudheer Varma, who was an upcoming actor in the Telugu Film Industry, was found dead in his residence in Vizag on Monday, 23 January 2023. The actor died due to poisoning early in the morning, according to the post-mortem report. It is still unclear whether he ended his own life or if there was foul play involved.

His grieving family avoided any interaction with the reporters, however, his friends shared that Sudheer was very sensitive and amiable in nature. They also added that he was going through problems financially after his father’s passing.

Several Tollywood celebrities have tweeted regarding the sad demise of Sudheer Varma. Director Venky Kudumula tweeted, “Sometimes the sweetest smiles hide the deepest pain. We never know what others are going through.. please be empathetic and just spread love!! Miss you Sudheer! You shouldn’t have done this.. may your soul rest in peace.”

Sudhakar Komakula tweeted, “Sudheer! Such a lovely and warm guy. It was great knowing you and working with you brother! Can’t digest the fact that you are no more! Om Shanti!”

Actor Sudheer Varma was from Vizag and made his debut as the star of Second Hand in 2013. He then rose to fame with his role in Kundanapu Bomma, released in 2016, where he shared the screen with Chandini Chowdhary and Sudhakar Komakula. Apart from movies, Sudheer Varma also starred in the web series Shootout at Alair, in which seasoned actors like Prakash Raj and Srikanth also played key roles.

