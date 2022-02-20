The Hon’ble President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, is set to land in Visakhapatnam at 5:40 pm on 20 February 2022. It is already known that he will be gracing the prestigious President’s Fleet Review (PFR), which will take place on 21 February 2022. As per the schedule, he will be reviewing several ceremonial events at the PFR hosted by the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy at Visakhapatnam.

Hon’ble President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, will be reviewing the Naval Fleet comprising over 60 ships and submarines, and 55 aircraft. This will be the 12th ever Fleet Review in India and has a special significance. PFR 2022 is being conducted on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, which is being celebrated as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav across the nation.

The President’s Yacht is an indigenously built Naval Offshore Patrol Vessel, INS Sumitra, which will lead the Presidential Column. The yacht will be distinguished by the Ashoka Emblem on her side and will fly the President’s Standard on the mast. After a Ceremonial Guard of Honour and a 21 Gun Salute, the President embarked on the Presidential Yacht, INS Sumitra, would sail through 44 ships lined up at anchorage off Visakhapatnam. The review will have a combination of ships from the Indian Navy as well the Indian Coast Guard. Ships from Shipping Corporation of India & the Ministry of Earth Sciences will also be participating in the naval ceremonials. Each ship, dressed in full regalia, will salute the President as he passes.

The President will also be reviewing the Indian Naval Air Arm in a display of spectacular fly-past by several helicopters and fixed-wing aircrafts. In the final stage of the review, a mobile column of warships and submarines will steam past the Presidential Yacht. This display will also showcase the latest acquisitions of the Indian Navy. Further, several enthralling waterfront activities, including Parade of Sails, Search and Rescue Demonstration at Sea, Aerobatics by Hawk aircraft and Water Para Jumps by the elite Marine Commandos (MARCOS) will be conducted.

The Review will be followed by the release of a special First Day Cover and a commemorative stamp by the Hon’ble President in the presence of the Minister of Defence, Rajnath Singh, and Minister of State for Communication, Devusinh J Chauhan.

The ships at anchorage will be ceremonially dressed overall with various naval flags in full regalia during the day. They would be illuminated from sunset to midnight on 19 and 20 February 2022, which can be witnessed by the citizens of Visakhapatnam from the Beach front.

Upon witnessing the events at PFR, the President will be leaving Visakhapatnam on the morning on 22 February 2022, as per the schedule.