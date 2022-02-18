The Hon’ble President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, is all set to visit Visakhapatnam for the President’s Fleet Review (PFR) happening on 21 and 22 February 2022 in the port city of Visakhapatnam. The President is expected to review a fleet of nearly 60 ships of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and the Indian Merchant Marine along with a few ships from friendly neighbouring countries. The patrol vessel INS Sumitra of the Saryu Class has been refurbished as the Presidential Yacht. The city has been adorned with new colours and the Visakhapatnam City Police have been taking stringent security measures for the mega event.

The President is scheduled to arrive at the Visakhapatnam Naval Air Station, INS Dega, at 1:35 pm on 20 February 2022. The President is expected to review the ceremonial guard at 9:00 am, following which he will embark into the Presidential Yacht at 9:02 am. The fleet review of ships and flypast of aircrafts are set to take place between 9:02 am and 11:45 am. The Hon’ble President of India, who is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, would sail through a formation of 44 ships symmetrically anchored off the coast of the City of Destiny, Visakhapatnam. Additionally, a 55 naval aircraft flypast, submarine & ship formation steam past, water para jumps by the elite Marine Commandos, Search and Rescue demonstration at sea, aerobatics by Hawk aircraft, and a parade of sailboats including the famous INSV Mhadei will be showcased.

Closing in on the day, the Hon’ble President will release a specially designed First Day Cover along with a Commemorative Stamp. Devusinh J Chauhan, the Minister of State for Communication, will also be present on the occasion.

The President is expected to leave the city from the Naval Air Station, INS Dega on the morning on 22 February 2022.

A PFR is conducted once in the five-year term of the residing President to honour and showcase the Indian Navy’s strength. This year’s PFR at Visakhapatnam is going to be followed by the multilateral naval exercise, MILAN 2022. Scheduled between 25 February, 2022 to 4 March, 2022, the exercise is expected to host nearly 40 countries from across the world.