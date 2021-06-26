We’re a weekend away from July. As we wait to return to normalcy with the second wave dying down, announcements of new projects releasing are making it to the news. New movies and TV shows are already in the buzz for July 2021. Movies that were postponed due to the pandemic are making their way to OTT platforms. While June was no less an entertaining month with shows like Loki and The Family Man Season 2, July is probably going to be even better. And as there is no indication as to theaters opening any time soon, we shall continue to enjoy movie and other web series releases via OTT platforms this July.

Just so you don’t have to waste time searching, we sit down and compile a guide of all new movie and web series releases in the month of July on OTT platforms. And remember, there’s a good lot more likely to come your way the next month.

#1 Haseen Dillruba

A mystery thriller produced by Anand L Rai, Haseen Dillruba is an upcoming movie in July 2021. The movie has a talented casting with Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead. The movie has been directed by Vinyl Mathew, while Amit Trivedi has given the background score. Haseen Dillruba presents a story of love, anger, lust, and mystery.

Streaming Date – 2 July 2021

Where To Watch – Netflix

#2 The Tomorrow War

Chris Pratt’s upcoming sci-fi action drama, The Tomorrow War, is a war of the future. Initially sought for a theatrical release by Paramount Pictures, the film’s distribution rights were then sold to an OTT platform due to the pandemic. The premise of the movie is set in a war with the aliens taking place in the future where soldiers are drafted from the past to fight in the future.

Streaming Date – 2 July 2021

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video

#3 Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

The legendary game/movie series has now a spin-off animated series. The events of the series will take place in 2006, between Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6. The animation will star the characters Leon S. Kennedy voiced by Toshiyuki Morikawaand and Claire Redfield voiced by Yūko Kaida.

Streaming Date – 8 July 2021

Where To Watch – Netflix

#4 Black Widow

This highly awaited Marvel movie was delayed for a whole year due to the pandemic. Black Widow will follow the origin story of Natasha Romanoff from the Avengers, played by Scarlett Johansson. The movie has been directed by Cate Shortland. Black Widow will be released simultaneously in the theaters and on an OTT platform. The movie also stars Florence Pugh and David Harbour in the lead. Black Widow is one of the major OTT releases for July 2021.

Streaming Date – 9 July 2021

Where To Watch – Disney+ Hotstar

#5 Collar Bomb

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar VIP (@disneyplushotstarvip)

Jimmy Shergill returns as a lead in his new movie, Collar Bomb. It is directed by Dnyanesh Zoting. Shergill has been earlier seen in successful projects like Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Special 26, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster. He will be seen in the role of a police officer in this crime thriller movie.

Streaming Date – 9 July 2021

Where To Watch – Disney+ Hotstar VIP

#6 Atypical Season 4

Created by Academy Award-winning producer Seth Gordon, this highly successful teen comedy-drama, Atypical returns with its fourth season. The final season of this hit show will stream on an OTT platform in the first week of July 2021. The coming-of-age series cast includes Keir Gilchrist, Jennifer Jason Leigh in the lead role.

Streaming Date – 9 July 2021

Where To Watch – Netflix

#7 Gunpowder Milkshake

A dangerous assassin reunites with her mother to save an 8-year-old from a dangerous crime syndicate. This action thriller movie stars Karen Gillian in the lead role. It is directed by Navot Papushado and also stars Lena Headey and Sandra Oh. The movie will release simultaneously on theaters and OTT platforms.

Streaming Date – 14 July 2021

Where To Watch – Netflix

#8 Never Have I Ever Season 2

Mindy Kaling’s highly successful high school comedy-drama, Never Have I Ever returns with a second season. The second season will pick up from the end of the first season, where Devi and her family scattered her father’s ashes and Devi picked Ben over Paxton.

Streaming Date – 15 July 2021

Where To Watch – Netflix

#9 Toofaan

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s directorial sports drama was facing indefinite delays. Originally slated to be released in October 2020, the movie got rescheduled due to Covid-19. Toofaan was then slated for an OTT release on May 21, but the makers again postponed it owing to the second wave of Covid-19. The movie stars Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur, and Paresh Rawal in prominent roles.

Streaming Date – 16 July 2021

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video.

#10 Feels Like Ishq

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Feels Like Ishq is an upcoming rom-com anthology series consisting of 6 parts. The rom-com dramas will be directed by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Anand Tiwari, Ruchir Arun, Danish Aslam, Jaydeep Sarkar, and Sachin Kundalkar respectively. Feels Like Ishq will star Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Tanya Maniktala, Rohit Saraf, Mihir Ahuja, Simran Jehani, Saba Azad, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Zayn Khan and Skand Thakur.

Streaming Date – 23 July 2021

Where To Watch – Netflix