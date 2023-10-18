Discover the latest buzz in entertainment with this list of web series releasing this week of October on OTT. From thrilling mysteries to captivating comedies, this piece highlights the diverse lineup, offering a glimpse into the plots, casts, and genres that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Stay updated and get ready to immerse yourself in the newest stories taking the spotlight this month.

Here is the list of web series releasing this week of October on OTT platforms.

I Woke Up a Vampire

In I Woke Up a Vampire, a comedy, family, and fantasy series, Carmie learns on her 13th birthday that she’s a unique blend of human and vampire, unveiling mythical abilities that spice up her middle school life, adding an unexpected twist to her adolescence.

Release date: 17 October 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Mansion 24

In ‘Mansion 24’, a mystery action adventure, Amrutha embarks on a harrowing quest to locate her vanished father within an eerie, ancient mansion. Racing against time, she confronts horrifying forces and uncovers chilling secrets that test her survival skills and resilience.

Release date: 17 October 2023

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Kaala Paani

In Kaala Paani, Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Arushi Sharma take centre stage in a gripping tale where fates converge, and a struggle for survival unfolds amidst the unforgiving forces of nature.

Release date: 18 October 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Permanent Roommates Season 3

In Season 3 of Permanent Roommates, Nidhi Singh and Sumeet Vyas take on the evolving dynamics of a couple who navigated a three-year long-distance relationship. Now, they grapple with the pivotal decision of marriage and its implications, exploring the complexities and challenges that come with taking their commitment to the next level.

Release date: 18 October 2023

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Bodies

In the crime mystery drama Bodies, a victim is discovered deceased on a London street, sparking a critical investigation. Across four distinct periods, a team of detectives races to unravel the enigma, knowing that solving this case is paramount to safeguarding Britain’s future.

Release date: 19 October 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix

In the action-packed animated series Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, set in 1992, the nation once known as the USA is transformed into Eden, a technocratic regime marred by corruption and propaganda. Dolph Laserhawk, a betrayed super-soldier, finds himself incarcerated in Eden’s high-security prison, Supermaxx. To endure, he assembles a band of rebel outcasts and embarks on perilous undercover missions for survival.

Release date: 19 October 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Neon

In the comedy series Neon, Tyler Dean Flores, Emma Ferreira, and Jordan Mendoza play three friends with big dreams. Leaving their small Florida hometown, they set their sights on Miami, aspiring to achieve stardom in the vibrant world of reggaeton music.

Release date: 19 October 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Campus Beats Season 2

In Campus Beats Season 2, starring Shantanu Maheshwari and Shruti Sinha, a GenZ girl initially seeking closure from her past finds unexpected purpose when she discovers her latent talent for dance. As she delves into her hidden abilities, she navigates the complexities of friendship, love, freedom, and justice in a modern dance academy marked by stark socio-economic divides.

Release date: 20 October 2023

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Upload Season 3

Season 3 of Upload, a sci-fi comedy show, follows the 2033 scenario where individuals near death can be ‘uploaded’ into virtual reality hotels managed by tech firms. Nora, a customer service representative in Brooklyn’s lavish ‘Lakeview’ digital afterlife, interacts with Nathan, an LA coder whose self-driving car accident leads to a permanent upload into her VR realm.

Release date: 20 October 2023

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

