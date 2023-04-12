Are you ready to binge-watch your way through April? Get ready to add a new web series to your watchlist because Netflix is dropping a hot new show in April. We’re talking drama, comedy, and action all rolled into one juicy package. From quirky characters to mind-bending plot twists, these web series releasing on Netflix this April will keep you on the edge of your seat. But don’t just take our word for it; mark your calendars and get ready to hit that play button.

Read on for the list of new web series releasing on Netflix this April.

Indian Matchmaking Season 3

The third season of Indian Matchmakin” is a reality series that follows matchmaker Sima Taparia as she attempts to find suitable matches for her Indian and Indian American clients. The show has received positive and negative attention since its debut on Netflix, and the new season is expected to follow the same format.

Release date: 21 April 2023

IRL- In Real Love

IRL- In Real Love is a Netflix original series that explores the modern dating dilemma of finding love through traditional methods or online connections. The show follows four singles with diverse dating personalities navigating the ups and downs of trying to make a genuine online connection in real life. The series is directed by Raghu Ram and hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Gauahar Khan.

Release date: 6 April 2023

Queenmaker

Queenmaker is a Korean drama series that follows two women, Hwang Do Hee and Oh Seung Sook, as they team up to make Oh Seung Sook the mayor of Seoul. The show stars Kim Hee Ae, Moon So Ri, Ryu Soo Young, and Kim Tae Hoon.

Release date: 14 April 2023

Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba- To The Swordsmith Village

Anime fans will be excited that the next season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, titled To the Swordsmith Village, will be released on 10 April 2023. The series will cover the Swordsmith Village arc from the manga series.

Release date: 10 April 2023

Florida Man

Florida Man is a limited series created by Donald Todd and produced by Jason Bateman’s production company, Aggregate Films. The show follows Edgar Ramirez as Mike Valentine, a recovering gambling addict who returns to his home state to find a missing girl, Delly. The series has seven episodes and stars Emory Cohen, Anthony LaPaglia, and Lex Scott Davis.

Release date: 13 April 2023

War Sailor

War Sailor is a Norwegian drama series set just after World War II, and it follows a merchant ship fighting to survive. The series stars Espen Klouman Høiner, Oddgeir Thune, and Jesper Malm.

Release date: 2 April 2023

Invisible

The Japanese crime thriller series also known as Tomei Ningen will premiere on 1 April 2023. Directed by Kenji Katagiri, the show follows a former detective who becomes invisible after a scientific experiment goes wrong and uses his newfound power to solve a string of murders in Tokyo.

Release date: 1 April 2023

Obsession

Obsession is a British erotic thriller limited series starring Richard Armitage and Charlie Murphy, set to be available globally on Netflix starting on 13 April 2023. The series tells the story of a respected London surgeon’s affair with his son’s fiancée, which turns into an erotic infatuation that threatens to change their lives forever.

Release date: 13 April 2023

Chimp Empire

Chimp Empire is a four-part docuseries narrated by Mahershala Ali, featuring Uganda’s largest ever-discovered group of chimpanzees. The series delves into the chimpanzee community’s complex social politics, family dynamics, and dangerous territory disputes.

Release date: 19 April 2023

The Diplomat

The Diplomat centres on Kate Wyler (Keri Russell), the new U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, as she defuses international crises, forges strategic alliances in London, adjusts to her new place in the spotlight, and tries to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat Hal Wyler.

Release date: 20 April 2023

Let us know which one of these web series releasing on Netflix this April you are most excited to watch.