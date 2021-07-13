One of the major talks of July was the release of Marvel’s Black Widow. Delayed for more than a year, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the makers decided to release it simultaneously at the theaters and Disney+Hotstar on 7 July 2021. And so, it was released globally on most Disney+ markets but is being held back in India. With speculation of a third variant, theaters too seem to remain closed in most parts of the Indian subcontinent, removing the possibility of a theatrical release. It’s clear that Indians will have to watch some other spy movies before they can get their Black Widow tickets.

Black Widow, although, continues to perform well in the global markets. The movie has earned a massive box office collection post-Covid-19 pandemic. It surpassed the $100 million mark within a matter of three days. Fans in India might have to wait for a few months to watch ‘the first movie of phase 4 of Marvel Cinematic Universe’. Until then, Yo! Vizag lists out some spy movies that share the same vein as Black Widow.

#1 Red Sparrow

Starring ‘The Hunger Games’ trilogy fame, and the second-youngest female to win an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role, Jennifer Lawrence, Red Sparrow is a 2018 thriller movie. The movie is based on the 2013 novel by Jason Matthews. It narrates a spy story of a Russian Intelligence officer, set to infiltrate the CIA. The movie is directed by Francis Lawrence and was screened at FEST in Belgrade. One of the best spy movies in recent times, Red Sparrow and Black Widow have a lot in common.

OTT Streaming Platform- Disney+ Hotstar Premium

#2 Atomic Blonde

Adapted from the graphic comic The Coldest City by Antony Johnston and Sam Hart, Atomic Blonde is a 2017 action thriller. Packed with violence and highly choreographed action sequences, the movie revolves around a spy with a mission to find the double agents being smuggled into the West during the collapse of the Berlin Wall in 1989. Directed by David Leitch, the movie stars James McAvoy, Sofia Boutella and Charlize Theron in leading roles.

OTT Streaming Platform- Amazon Prime Video

#3 Raazi

Adapted from Hariender Sikha’s novel Calling Sehmat, Raazi is a 2018 spy thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Jaideep Ahlawat in prominent roles. The movie earned more than Rs.200 crores globally. It narrated the story of a RAW agent who marries into a family of Pakistani military officers. She is then tasked with relaying information that helps prepare the Indian military against the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. It’s one of the best Hindi movies in recent times and definitely, a spy movie worth watching.

OTT Streaming Platform- Amazon Prime Video

#4 V for Vendetta

James McTeigue debuted in directing feature films with the 2006 dystopian thriller V for Vendetta. Based on the famous DC Comics, the film has its premise set in an alternative future ruled by the Nordic supremacist. This classic movie stars Hugo Weaving, Natalie Portman and Stephen Rea in leading roles.

OTT Streaming Platform- Netflix

#5 Zero Dark Thirty

Based on a decade-long international hunt for Osama bin Laden, the lead terrorist behind the 9/11 attacks, Zero Dark Thirty is a 2012 war thriller. Directed by Kathryn Bigelow, the movie stars Jessica Chastain in the leading role, playing the character of a CIA intelligence analyst. The movie was a success at the box office and with the critics. Although the movie has to face a series of controversies, it managed to receive 5 nominations at the 85th Academy Awards.

OTT Streaming Platform- Netflix

#6 Charlie’s Angels

A continuation of the successful television series, Charlie’s Angels was a 2000 action comedy directed by McG. A timeless classic, the movie starred Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu in the leading roles. The movie was a huge success at the box office and earned more than $200 million worldwide.

OTT Streaming Platform- Netflix

#7 Salt

Starring Angelina Jolie in a leading role, Salt is a 2010 action mystery directed by Phillip Noyce. Jolie played the role of an intelligence officer accused of being a Russian agent. She goes on the run to save her own name. The movie was originally written for a male protagonist and Tom Cruise was even selected to play the role. But eventually, the makers decided on a female lead. It was a huge success at the box office and grossed more than $290 million worldwide. Salt also received an Academy Award nomination for Best Sound Mixing, which it lost to Christopher Nolan’s Inception.

OTT Streaming Platform- Amazon Prime Video

#8 A Call To Spy

Set in the era of World War 2, A Call To Spy is inspired by the real lives of three women who worked as spies. Directed by Lydia Dean Pilcher, the movie stars Radhika Apte, Stana Katic and Linus Roache in leading roles. It was initially premiered at the Edinburgh International Film Festival. Due to the pandemic, it was released simultaneously at the theater and on the OTT platform.

OTT Streaming Platform- Amazon Prime Video

#9 Lucy

Last but not least, Lucy starring Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow herself- is a 2014 sci-fi action movie. Johansson plays the role of a woman who gains psychokinetic powers when a drug is absorbed into her bloodstream. Directed by Luc Besson, the movie also stars Morgan Freeman in a leading role. The movie proved to be a box office success grossing more than $460 million worldwide.

OTT Streaming Platform- Amazon Prime Video