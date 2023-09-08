With much anticipation, Friday is here which means it’s time to catch up on some OTT content. This weekend of September is packed with some great OTT releases today, be it movies or web series. From horror to thriller films and an array of binge-worthy web series, here are the new releases that you should be excited about. The gloomy monsoon weather calls for a movie night, or even a movie marathon this weekend. Grab yourselves some popcorn and Coca-Cola, and get going!

Here is a list of the OTT releases today for a fun-filled weekend.

Love

Love is a Tamil psychological thriller film, directed by Khalid Rahman. The movie revolves around Deepthi’s discovery of her pregnancy, triggering a series of disturbing events in her troubled relationship with her husband, Anoop. As tensions rise, Anoop’s suicide attempt and unexpected visits from friends, who are revealed to be his alter egos, intensify the psychological drama. The film stars Shine Tom Chacko and Rajisha Vijayan, ultimately culminating in a mysterious and open-ended conclusion involving Deepthi confessing to Anoop’s death to the police.

OTT platform: Aha

Rahasya

Rahasya is a Telugu mystery thriller directed by M Shiva and features Nivas Sistu, Saraa Aachar, and others in key roles. The film is a gripping tale that unravels the profound impact of racism, casteism, and religious beliefs on a person’s life.

OTT platform: Aha

Music School

Music School is an Indian musical film directed by Papa Rao Biyyala and stars Shriya Saran, Prakash Raj, Sharman Joshi, and others in key roles. This eye-opening film sheds light on the pressure parents apply on their children to achieve high ranks and good grades, leaving no room for creativity or leisure activities.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Namo Bhoothathma 2

Directed by V Murali, Namo Bhoothathma 2 is a Kannada horror comedy film starring Komal, Lekha Cnadhra, Govinde Gowda, and others in key roles. The plot follows Arjun and his friends who work at a TV channel. With a plan to raise the TRP ratings, they prank and goon, who chase them in humiliation. When the protagonist and his friends take shelter at a haunted house, eerie events unfold.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Lokkhi Chele

Lokkhi Chele is a Bengali drama film penned and directed by Kaushik Ganguly, featuring Ujaan Ganguly in the lead role. The story centres on Amir Hussain, Shibnath Dutta, and Gayatri Chatterjee, a trio of young doctors determined to challenge rural socio-religious beliefs and superstitions. They are resolute in their mission to usher in significant transformations within the village community, tackling deep-rooted traditions head-on.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Spy Ops

In this captivating documentary series, intelligence agencies like MI6 and the CIA reveal their firsthand narratives, providing insights into espionage strategies, Cold War missions, and undercover operations.

OTT platform: Netflix

Ten Pound Poms

Ten Pound Poms is a British historical drama series created by Danny Brocklehurst and stars Michelle Keegan, Faye Marsay, and Warren Brown in plot-defining roles. The plot follows British citizens who migrated to Australia after WW II. How life in Australia differs from what they expected and how they cope with the new way of living forms the crux.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

This is Planet India

Hosted by Jackie Shroff, This is Planet is a Hindi docuseries inspired by India’s historic G20 presidency. The docuseries celebrates the country’s incredible riches and shines a light on the solutions young Indians are designing to save our planet.

OTT platform: JioCinema

A Time Called You

In the Korean series A Time Called You, directed by Kim Jin-Won, the story revolves around a young woman grieving the loss of her boyfriend. In a mysterious twist of fate, she finds herself transported back in time, inhabiting the body of a high school student. During this temporal journey, she encounters a fellow student who bears a striking resemblance to her late boyfriend, leading to a perplexing turn of events. Ahn Hyo-Seop, Jeon Yeo-been, Kang Hoon, Kim Yi-kyung, and Lee Min-goo are among the cast members featured in the series.

OTT platform: Netflix

Let us know which one of these OTT releases today you are waiting to watch the most. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.