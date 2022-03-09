While movie lovers are eagerly waiting for the release of Radhe Shyam, 11 March 2022 also marks the OTT releases of as many as eight movies across many languages. While some of the movies are making their debut on OTTs, the remaining have already been released in theatres earlier this year.

Scroll to find out which movies are having their OTT releases on 11 March 2022.

Clap

Initially planned as a theatrical release, Clap has been shifted to an OTT release. The protagonist, played by Aadhi Pinnisetty will be seen as a struggling athlete. Aakanksha Singh will be seen as the female lead, while Prakash Raj, Nasser and other prominent actors played supporting roles. The music for this Telugu-Tamil bilingual was composed by maestro Ilayaraja and was directed by Prithivi Adithya.

OTT Platform: SonyLiv

Super Sharanya

Super Sharanya is a coming-of-age Malayalam comedy film, directed by Girish AD. The titular role of Sharanya is played by Anaswara Rajan, with other young actors in the supporting roles. The movie revolves eponymous character’s college life.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Khiladi

Starring Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, Arjun Sarja, Dimple Hayathi, and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the prominent roles, Khiladi is an action drama directed by Ramesh Varma, The plot revolves around money laundering which leads to murder. The music for Khiladi was composed by Rockstar DSP.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Kadaisi Vivasayi

Kadaisi Vivasayi, which translates to ‘the last farmer’, is a Tamil film directed by M Manikandan. The movie is about an 80-year-old farmer, who is the last farmer to hold on to his land, while the remaining farmers in his village sold their lands. This movie stars Nallandi as the farmer, while Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu play supporting roles.

OTT Platform: SonyLiv

Maaran

Maaran is a Tamil political drama starring Dhanush, Malavika Mohanan, and Samuthirakani in important roles. The movie was directed by Karthick Naren. An investigative journalist writes an article that exposes the truths about a corrupt politician, Watch the movie to find out what happens next.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Rowdy Boys

Rowdy Boys marks the debut of Ashish, nephew of ace producer Dil Raju. This movie shows Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead. The plot of this movie revolves around an engineering student who falls in love with a medico. While Devi Sri Prasad composed tunes for this movie, Harsha Konuganti handled the direction.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Badhaai Do

Badhaai Do is a Hindi comedy-drama, starring Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Padnekar as a couple. The movie revolves around the marital life of the newlywed couple, who are both homosexuals. Badhaai Do was directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Adam Project

This American sci-fi is about a time-travelling fighter pilot, who accidentally lands in 2022 and takes the help of a 12-year-old to save the future. The Adam Project stars Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Netflix