September is shaping up to be an exciting month for Amazon Prime subscribers, with a diverse lineup of seven captivating web series set to premiere. From thrilling suspense to explosive superhero action, there’s something for every taste. Get ready to indulge in a month of binge-watching as we explore these highly anticipated web series releasing on Amazon Prime Video that promise to keep us glued to our screens throughout September.

Here are the web series releasing on Amazon Prime Video this September.

The Wheel of Time S2

The Wheel of Time, an American high fantasy TV series created by Rafe Judkins, is adapted from Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson’s novel series. The show stars Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoë Robins, and Madeleine Madden. Season 2 begins with the young friends from the Two Rivers, now separated across the world, facing both new and ancient threats, setting the stage for an epic continuation.

Release Date: 1 September 2023

One Shot: Overtime Elite

One Shot: Overtime Elite delves into the journeys of emerging basketball talents, offering a glimpse into their lives as they tackle rigorous training and strive for professional basketball success. Alongside these rising stars like Somto Cyril, Jahki Howard, Bryce Griggs, Trey Parker, and Eli Ellis, the series spotlights their individual stories and exceptional skills on the court. The show boasts a renowned ensemble, featuring well-known figures such as Isaiah Thomas, Israel Gutierrez, Eli Ellis, Ausar Thompson, and others.

Release Date: 7 September 2023

The Kidnapping Day

The Kidnapping Day is a South Korean television series in the Thriller, Mystery, and Black Comedy genres. The show features a cast including Yoon Kyesang, Park Sung-hoon, and Kim Sang-Ho. The story revolves around an inept father who inadvertently becomes a kidnapper and a brilliant child, both ensnared in unforeseen and bizarre circumstances, leading to a suspenseful and darkly comedic narrative.

Release Date: 13 September 2023

Bambai Meri Jaan

Bambai Meri Jaan, directed by Shujaat Saudagar, is a thrilling action series set in post-independence Bombay. The ensemble cast features Kay Kay Menon, Kritika Kamra, Avinash Tiwary, and Amyra Dastur. The show offers a gritty glimpse into the crime-infested streets of the era, following the journey of an upright police officer as he battles to safeguard his family amidst the chaos and corruption of the city.

Release Date: 14 September 2023

Lucky Guy

Starring Swagger Sharma in the lead role, Lucky Guy is an upcoming Hindi fantasy drama. A boy loses his mom moments after his birth but is blessed with a lucky charm by mysterious priests. The protagonist grows up with his adopted family and finds luck at every turn until a rare celestial occurrence erases it all. How does he adjust to the new normalcy?

Release Date: 6 September 2023

Gen V

Gen V is an American superhero TV series, crafted by Craig Rosenberg, Evan Goldberg, and Eric Kripke. Adapted from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s “The Boys Volume 4: We Gotta Go Now,” the show features a cast including Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, and Derek Luh. It revolves around young adult superheroes, known as “supes,” who undergo rigorous combat trials at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, under the management of Vought International.

Release Date: 29 September 2023

The Continental

The Continental is a crime drama miniseries set in the John Wick universe and serves as a prequel spin-off. Developed by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons, the show was directed by Albert Hughes and Charlotte Brändström. Starring Colin Woodell, Mel Gibson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, and Mishel Prada, it delves into an alternate history 1970s, narrating the backstory of Winston Scott’s ascent to becoming the proprietor of “The Continental” chain of assassin-friendly hotels in New York. The series explores this intriguing world against the backdrop of real-world events like the Winter of Discontent and the rise of the American Mafia’s economic influence.

Release Date: 22 September 2023

Wilderness

Wilderness, a British thriller TV series adapted from B.E. Jones’ novel, features Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen in leading roles. What starts as a dream vacation for a seemingly perfect young British couple takes a harrowing turn. As heartbreak transforms into a relentless desire for revenge, their idyllic getaway becomes a nightmarish journey of fury and retribution.

Release Date: 15 September 2023

Let us know which one of these web series releasing this September on Amazon Prime Video you are most excited to watch. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.