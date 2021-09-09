Staying indoors has normalized binge-watching all the new content on OTT even during the weekends. With every passing week comes a new list to stream over the weekend. This week brings in some of the biggest releases in various languages on your OTT platforms. While we anticipate and read rumors about some of the upcoming releases, the second week of September brings in its bag a bunch of interesting projects that you must check out. Read along to find out all the new and exciting movies and web series that will be releasing this week and you can watch across various OTT platforms.

#1 Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Mumbai Diaries is a Hindi language medical drama television series that is set on the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The drama also unfolds true stories of Indians who were held as hostages.

Release Date: 9 September, 2021

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#2 Bhoot Police

Bhoot Police is a horror comedy film starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam. The film is a narrative on the beliefs and myths of ghosts and witches.

Release Date: 10 September, 2021

Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

#3 NET

NET is a Telugu language thriller that dwells on the dark side of the web. It also throws in real-life instances that portray the misuse of technology. The film stars Rahul Ramakrishna and Avika in the lead.

Release Date: 10 September 2021

Streaming Platform: ZEE5

#4 Tuck Jagadish

Nani-starrer Tuck Jagadish is a romantic family entertainer. Produced under the banner, Shine Screens, the film has Ritu Varma in the lead, along with Aishwarya Rajesh and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles. It’s one of the most anticipated movies that everyone is raring to watch this week.

Release Date: 10 September 2021

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#5 Dikkiloona

Dikkiloona is a Tamil language science fiction comedy film starring Santhanam. Reportedly, bowler-spinner Harbhajan Singh will be playing a key role in the film.

Release Date: 10 September, 2021

Streaming Platform: ZEE5

#6 Lucifer Season 6

The sixth and final season of Lucifer has turned out to be the most anticipated season ever with Ellis revealing that the final episode will chart unprecedented territory. Especially when it comes to Lucifer Morningstar himself. The sixth season of this web series is one of the things to watch this week.

Release Date: 10 September, 2021

Streaming Platform: Netflix

#7 Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat is a 2021 movie based on a famous game with the same name. The fantasy action drama comes in with a hint of nostalgia. Mortal Kombat has some interesting special effects and action sequences to look forward to. One of the few English blockbuster movies of 2021, Mortal Kombat is for everyone to watch this week.

Release Date: 11 September 2021

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#8 Tughlaq Durbar

Tughlaq Durbar is a political satire written and directed by debutante Delhi Prasad Deenadayal. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing a double role in this film. Along with Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, Raashi Khanna, Parthiban and Manjima Mohan will be playing pivotal supporting roles. Makkal Selvan fans are sorted this September. First, they watch Laabam which is releasing in the theatres on 9 September. Then, they watch Tughlaq Durbar on 11 September on Netflix. And next week, they watch Annabelle Sethupathi on Disney+ Hotstar.

Release Date: 11 September 2021

Streaming Platform: Netflix