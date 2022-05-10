On 8 May 2022, the Visakhapatnam District Police arrested three persons involved in the child trafficking of an 8-day-old infant from Paderu. As per the police reports, the infant was given up for adoption by the mother due to poverty to a couple from Tumpada near Paderu. Stating that they would be pleased to adopt the baby girl, B Gunavati and B Krishnamurthy took the 8-day-old infant home on 2 May. Later, it was found out that Gunavati had secretly handed over the infant to Surya Prakash, a native of Visakhapatnam, in return for money.

Upon gaining knowledge about this, the Childline Team approached the local police station of Paderu and raised a complaint. Four teams of police officials were immediately formed and the investigation was initiated under the guidance of CI Sudhakar of Paderu Police Station. The accused, Surya Prakash, was located within 24 hours of initiating the search and it was found out that the 8-day-old infant was kept in Marripalem, Visakhapatnam.

The accused in the child trafficking case, Gunbavati, Surya Prakash, and Padma the mediator, were arrested by the Visakhapatnam District Police. CI Sudhakar, SI Lakshman and team were the police officials who tracked down the criminals. The infant was immediately shifted to Sishu Gruha under the Child Welfare Committee. A further investigation is on the course to find the remaining persons involved in this crime.

