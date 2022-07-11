On Saturday night, 9 July 2022, a group of youngsters created a nuisance on bikes near Asilmetta and caused damage to public property. As per the Visakhapatnam City Police, 35 men were involved in the group which performed dangerous bike stunts on the roads. The III-Town Police arrested eight persons, and a search for the rest was initiated.

Visakhapatnam Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumit Sunil IPS informed that the miscreants were capturing videos and photographs while performing bike stunts. An RTC bus driver was also physically assaulted, for which one person was arrested. Cases under IPC sections 353, 332,148, and 149 were booked for attacking a government employee and causing damage to public property.

Further, DCP Sumit Sunil informed that all the 35 members involved will be identified as criminals and an order was passed to seize all the bikes used that night.

The Visakhapatnam City Police appealed to the parents of youngsters to counsel their children against any such unlawful activities that pose a threat to their lives.

