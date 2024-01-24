It’s another week in January, and the digital world of entertainment is here with some thrilling and interesting web series. After a successful run of the Sankranti films at the box office, the OTT world seems to be at par with these web series releasing this week. From Crime mysteries to reality drama shows, here are the web series releasing this week which will keep you entertained throughout the week. Check out the trailers of these web series to decide your pick for the weekend. So, set your plans, grab your favorite snacks, and dive into the captivating narratives awaiting you in the digital universe.

Griselda

Chronicles the life of Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspecting savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the “Black Widow”. The series stars Sofia Vergara, and Alberto Guerra in lead roles.

Release date: 25 January 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Masters of the Universe: Revolution