It’s another week in January, and the digital world of entertainment is here with some thrilling and interesting web series. After a successful run of the Sankranti films at the box office, the OTT world seems to be at par with these web series releasing this week. From Crime mysteries to reality drama shows, here are the web series releasing this week which will keep you entertained throughout the week. Check out the trailers of these web series to decide your pick for the weekend. So, set your plans, grab your favorite snacks, and dive into the captivating narratives awaiting you in the digital universe.
Griselda
Chronicles the life of Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspecting savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the “Black Widow”. The series stars Sofia Vergara, and Alberto Guerra in lead roles.
Release date: 25 January 2024
OTT Platform: Netflix
Masters of the Universe: Revolution
It’s technology versus magic when He-Man and the heroic warriors face the forces of Skeletor and something more in the new epic chapter in the battle for Castle Grayskull. This sci-fi animated series stars Diedrich Bander and Melissa Benoist in lead roles.
Release date: 25 January 2024
OTT Platform: Netflix
Expats
Set against the vibrant and tumultuous tapestry of 2014 Hong Kong, the lives of three American women—Margaret, Hilary, and Mercy—intersect after a sudden family tragedy. This English drama series stars Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue, and Jack Huston in lead roles.
Release date: 26 January 2024
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Flex X Cop
This Korean comedy-drama series with a tinge of mystery stars Ahn Bo-Hyun, and Park Ji-Hyun in lead roles. The show is directed by Kim Jae-Hong. The plot is about a chaebol cop who joins forces with a gritty detective to take down criminals with a touch of wealth and a whole lot of wit.
Release date: 26 January 2024
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Karmma Calling
This Hindi drama TV show stars Raveena Tandon and Namratha Sheth in lead roles. A girl looking for revenge and in the mood for no mercy. She wants an eye for an eye, blood for blood, and deceit to avenge deceit. What goes around, comes around? Let Karma come calling, she will handle it.
Release date: 26 January 2024
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Shark Tank India: Season 3
Aspiring entrepreneurs from India pitch their business models to a panel of investors and persuade them to invest money in their ideas. This popular business reality show returns after two blockbuster seasons and is here to entertain and inspire people. The judging panel comprises 12 judges this season, some of them include Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, and Varun Dua.
Release date: 22 January 2024
OTT Platform: Sony Liv
Queer Eye: Season 8
An all-new “Fab Five” advises men on fashion, grooming, food, culture, and design in this modern reboot of the Emmy Award-winning reality series. The English reality TV show stars Antoni Porowski, Tan France, and Karamo Brown in lead roles.
Release date: 24 January 2024
OTT Platform: Netflix
