As we are still getting over the long weekend, a bunch of web series are lined up for their releases on OTT platforms this week of August to keep us entertained. From Korean dramas to superhero series, a total of seven web series across OTT platforms such as Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Zee5, and others are up for their digital premieres.

Read on for the list of web series releases this week of August on OTT platforms.

She-Hulk

The eighth series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, She-Hulk is created by Jessica Gao and is based on the comics of the same name by Stan Lee. Tatiana Maslany stars in the titular character of Jennifer Walters who turns into a 6-foot-7-inch superhuman after being cross-contaminated by her cousin Bruce Banner’s blood. Apart from being She-Hulk, she is a lawyer who specialises in cases involving superheroes. The series stars Ginger Gonzaga, Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, and others in supporting roles. Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong will also appear in the series.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: 17 August

Tamil Rockerz

Directed by Arivazhagan, Tamil Rockerz is an upcoming Tamil crime drama series starring Arun Vijay in the lead role. The plot of the series focuses on the infamous pirate website, Tamil Rockerz, and how it poses a threat to the film industry. The series encapsulates how piracy websites work, how new movies are pirated, and many others issues. Tamil Rockerz features Vani Bhojan, Iswarya Menon, and others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 19 August

Duranga

Duranga revolves around the love story between the lead pair which unfolds in three different timelines. Sammit, played by Gulshan Devaiah, plays the role of a man with a twisted past with the clean image of a perfect husband and father. The suspense thriller revolves around how his wife, Ira, finds out about his true identity while investigating a series of murders. Duranga features Drashti Dhami, Rajesh Khattar, Divya Sheth, and others in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 19 August

The Girl in the Mirror

Created by Sergio G Sanchez, The Girl in the Mirror is an upcoming supernatural thriller series starring Mireia Oriol, Alex Villazan, Pol Monen, and others in crucial roles. The plot revolves around Alma, the sole survivor of a bus crash, who wakes up with no memory of her past. Heart-broken by her condition, she attempts to unravel the mystery behind the accident that took her memory away.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 19 August

Young Lady & Gentleman

Frustrated with her family, a young woman flees her home and meets a middle-aged man on a trek. She finds out that he is a widower and father of three children. Upon agreeing to be a live-in home tutor for his children, they both start to have feelings for each other despite the age difference. Young Lady & Gentleman is a Korean drama directed by Shin Chang-seok and stars Ji Hyun-woo and Lee Se-hee in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 19 August

Homemade Love Story

Homemade Love Story is a Korean family drama directed by Hong Seok-ku and stars Jin Ki-joo and Lee Jang-woo in the lead roles. The plot revolves around the architect son of a rich businessman and an interior designer who meet at a house remodelling site. Lee Bit Chae takes care of her single mother and two younger siblings through her earnings. What happens when they both fall for each other forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 19 August

Echoes

Echoes is an upcoming Australian mystery thriller miniseries created by Vanessa Gazy and stars Michelle Monaghan, Matt Borner, Daniel Sunjata, and others in key roles. The plot revolves around two identical twins who live each other’s lives ever since childhood. Together, they share two husbands, a child, and two homes. Things turn upside down when one of them goes missing.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 19 August

