November has witnessed good OTT releases, be it movies or web series. With some exciting theatrical releases on the way, there is no shortage of entertainment for the audience this week. Check out these web series released in the final week of November on OTT for an immersive weekend binge. From mystery thrillers to romantic comedies, these brand-new releases have it all.

Shehar Lakhot

This Hindi crime drama series is about a man who reluctantly goes back to his hometown after a disturbing past. In a twisting tale, the man is forced to face his past actions and prove his innocence. The show is directed by Navdeep Singh and stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Shruthy Menon, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Kubbra Sait in lead roles.

Release Date: 30 November 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Virgin River Season 5: Part 2

Netflix’s popular romantic drama Virgin River released Part 1 of Season 5 on 7 September 2023, which was very intense, according to the viewers. The final episode of part 1 was a cliffhanger and left the audience in a confused state. Part 2 is set to be less intense, and gives the audience some much-needed merry cheer with its holiday episodes. Virgin River stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson in lead roles.

Release Date: 30 November 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Obliterated

Obliterated is an American action comedy-drama which revolves around a group of elite special forces. The team works together to stop a deadly terrorist attack while facing challenges on their mission. This eight-episode series stars Nick Zano and Shelley Hennig in crucial roles.

Release Date: 30 November 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Dhootha

The much-awaited web series Dhootha marks the OTT debut of ace actor Naga Chaitanya. He plays Sagar, a journalist whose life takes a turn when newspapers start predicting his life incidents. The supernatural thriller is directed by Vikram K Kumar, popularly known for Manam and Gang leader. The promotions for this web series are going in full swing, increasing the anticipation among the audience. In an interview, Naga Chaitanya mentioned that the screenplay is very gripping, and will leave the viewers in suspense after every episode.

Release Date: 1 December 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Ishqyapa

This six-episode romantic drama narrates the story of two individuals who belong to different cultures and regions of India. The series also showcases the portrayal of typical Indian family values, deep-rooted societal norms and pressure of marriage within the same community. The plot revolves around how Pui from Mizoram and Vikram from Punjab overcome the hurdles in their love and get their orthodox families’ approval.

Release Date: 1 December 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon miniTV

Sweet Home: Season 2

This zombie-apocalyptic Korean drama is back with its second season, after receiving an overwhelmingly positive reception in 2020. Adapted from a popular webtoon, the plot revolves around Residents of Green Home Apartments who fight monsters to leave their basement. The show also has some additional cast this season, along with the returning cast from the first season. The intriguing drama is known to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Release Date: 1 December 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Welcome to Samdal-ri

Welcome to Samdal-ri is a romantic Korean drama about two childhood friends in Jeju Island. The plot revolves around how these two friends reconnect after embarking on their self-discovery paths. They both go through some unfortunate incidents and find themselves together again. The drama starring Ji Chang-wook and Shin Hye-sun is directed by Cha Young-hoon.

Release date: 2 December 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

