Prepare to be pleasantly surprised as we shine a spotlight on cinematic gems that might have slipped under the radar. These hidden treasures offer a unique and refreshing perspective, showcasing the untapped potential of Bollywood. Join us on a journey through these underrated Hindi movies on OTT where lesser-known masterpieces, powerful storytelling, and exceptional performances await your discovery. It’s time to give these unsung heroes of the silver screen the recognition they truly deserve.

Here is a list of the underrated Hindi movies you cannot skip on OTT platforms.

Talaash

This 2012 psychological horror thriller directed by Reema Kagti revolves around Inspector Surjan Shekhawat who investigates a mysterious car accident which leads him to a series of eerie events. The case leads him to a mysterious woman Rosie who is supernatural and faces his own demons. The film casts Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Raman Raghav 2.0

Raman Raghav 2.0 is a 2016 psychological thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap. The story is slightly inspired by the serial killer Raman Raghav who terrorized Mumbai in the 1960s. The film revolves around the character Ramanna, a psychopath serial killer who randomly murders people with a metal rod and remains elusive to the police. On the other hand, we have our hero Raghavan, a corrupt police officer who is assigned to catch the murderer. As he delves deeper into the case, he becomes obsessed with Ramanna and turns into a cat-mouse chase. The film casts Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime

Table No 21

Table No 21 is a suspense thriller directed by Aditya Datt. This 2013 film revolves around a young happily married couple, Vivaan and Siya, who win a luxurious trip to Fiji where they get drawn to play a dangerous live reality game hosted by Mr.Khan where they can win a massive amount of money. As the game unfolds, they become entangled in a high-stakes situation where they must make life-or-death decisions because of the challenging tasks. The star cast of the film includes Rajeev Khandelwal, Tena Desae, and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

NH10

Directed by Navdeep Singh, this 2015 thriller film follows the story of a couple Meera and Arjun who embark on a road trip to celebrate Meera’s birthday. As they travel along NH10, they encounter a disturbing incident involving a group of men harassing a young couple. When Meera intervenes, her act of kindness leads to a series of horrifying and violent events. The film stars Anushka Sharma, Neil Bhoopalam, and Darshan Kumar in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime

A Death in the Gunj

Directed by Konkona Sen Sharma, the film is set in the 1970s and tells the story of a family gathering gone amiss during a vacation in the small town of McCluskiegunj in Jharkhand. As the vacation progresses, tensions and secrets within the family come to the forefront, leading to a tragic incident that changes the course of their lives. The film casts Vikrant Massey, Kalki Koechlin, Tillotama Shome, Ranvir Shorey, Gulshan Devaiah, Tanuja, Rahul Kumar, Jim Sarbh, Arya Sharma, and Om Puri in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Ittefaq

Ittefaq is a modern-day adaptation of the 1969 film of the same name. This thriller movie revolves around a successful writer Vikram Sethi who is a prime suspect of his wife’s murder on the other hand a young woman named Maya Sinha is also accused of her husband’s murder. Two versions and one truth, Dev, the inspector who investigates the case finds it difficult to reveal the face of the murderer. Directed by Abhay Chopra, the film casts Siddharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Khanna in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Wazir

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Wazir is a crime thriller that weaves crime, suspense and drama into a single narrative. Wazir revolves around two unlikely friends who get involved in a high-stakes game of chess and revenge. Together, they form an unlikely alliance to uncover the truth behind the conspiracy, leading to a series of twists, turns, and suspenseful encounters. Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Manav Kaul and Anjum Sharma are seen playing prominent roles in the film.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

