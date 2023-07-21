Step into the dark and mysterious world of spine-chilling true crime with these gripping documentaries, available for streaming on Netflix. Unravelling shocking tales of real-life horrors, these series delve deep into the minds of notorious criminals, unsolved mysteries, and the relentless pursuit of justice. Brace yourself for a chilling binge-watching experience like no other.

Here are 7 unmissable true crime documentaries on Netflix.

Evil Genius

Evil Genius ventures into the chilling murder of Brian Wells, delivering a riveting true-crime series that is not for the faint of heart. This documentary unravels an extraordinary bank heist tale, so bizarre and unbelievable that it defies imagination. With meticulous storytelling, Evil Genius delves deep into the minds of individuals willing to go to unimaginable lengths to escape the clutches of justice, leaving audiences spellbound by the shocking twists and turns of this gripping saga.

The Keepers

The Keepers unravels the haunting mystery surrounding the murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik, an unsolved case that drives former students to launch their investigation. Shockingly, their pursuit unveils a dark web of secrets involving a priest, Anthony Joseph Maskell, accused of sexually abusing numerous students at Cesnik’s school. The documentary sheds light on the alleged efforts made by the Catholic Church to conceal these heinous crimes, revealing a disturbing side of cover-ups that rivals even government-level secrecy.

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

Ted Bundy, one of America’s most notorious serial killers, unleashed a terrifying spree of violence across multiple states, leaving a trail of victims spanning years. This documentary takes a chilling approach by presenting never-before-heard recordings, offering a glimpse into the depths of his psychopathy. Although some critics express concerns about glorifying serial killers and the nation’s fascination with such gruesome acts, the series provides a gripping insight into the mind of this infamous criminal.

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

In this gripping, fictionalized biopic chronicling the life of one of America’s most infamous serial killers, Jeffrey Dahmer (Jeremy Renner) finds himself captivated by his latest potential victim, a young man named Rodney (Artel Kayaru). Interspersed with haunting flashbacks, the film delves into the origins of this monstrous evolution, exploring Dahmer’s tumultuous relationship with his father (Bruce Davison), his first kill, and his haunting ventures in the gay bars of Milwaukee.

The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness

In The Sons of Sam, the audience is taken on a riveting journey through a series of New York’s serial murders, believed to be connected to a chilling satanic cult. The case gained public notoriety due to the unwavering dedication of journalist Maury Terry, who delved deep into the mysteries, convinced that these crimes held darker secrets beyond mere homicides and suicides. This gripping documentary leaves viewers questioning the boundaries of evil and the unsettling forces that can lie hidden within society’s shadows.

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

This series sheds light on the sinister persona of Jeffrey Epstein, revealing the disturbing truth about his actions. While many may already be familiar with his case, this captivating documentary takes a unique approach, placing a profound emphasis on the victims who endured Epstein’s twisted fantasies. Through their harrowing accounts, viewers witness the profound and lasting impact of his misdeeds, serving as a poignant reminder of the importance of seeking justice and supporting those affected by such heinous crimes, even to this day.

Our Father

Jacoba Ballard, an only child conceived via donor sperm, had always longed for siblings. An at-home DNA test surprisingly revealed seven half-siblings, leading them to a shocking truth: their parents’ fertility doctor had secretly inseminated them with his own sperm. As they sought justice, they discovered a disturbing pattern of fertility fraud, highlighting the urgent need for stronger laws to protect patients from such unethical practices. Recent legislation in some states aims to address this issue, but there remains a pressing need for comprehensive federal regulations to prevent further breaches of trust and lack of consent.

