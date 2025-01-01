As we step into a new year, the world of entertainment is all set to raise the bar with a lineup of interesting new movies and TV shows. From gripping dramas to thought-provoking documentaries and star-studded series, the OTT releases in this first week of 2025 have something for everyone. Here are seven titles that promise to redefine binge-watching with engaging narratives and stellar performances.

1. Gunaah Season 2

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: January 3. 2025

Shiva’s life is shattered when betrayal strikes from those he trusted most. In his quest for justice, he transforms into Abhimanyu, embarking on a journey of revenge and redemption.

Returning for its much-anticipated second season, Gunaah promises an action-packed saga filled with heightened drama, unexpected twists, and emotional depth. Starring Gashmeer Mahajani and Surbhi Jyoti, this action-drama explores themes of betrayal, love, and resilience. Fans of the series can expect the stakes to be higher than ever as characters are pushed to their emotional limits.

2. Lockerbie: A Search for Truth

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: January 2, 2025

On December 21, 1988, Pan Am Flight 103 met its tragic end over Lockerbie, Scotland, claiming 270 lives in Britain’s deadliest terror attack. This five-part drama follows the relentless pursuit of Jim Swire, a grieving father seeking justice for his daughter who died in the tragedy.

Led by Colin Firth, Lockerbie delves into the intricate investigation surrounding the bombing, offering a poignant exploration of grief, resilience, and the quest for truth. This gripping series is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

3. Selling the City

Platform: JioCinema

Release date: January 3. 2025

From the creators of Selling Sunset and Selling the OC comes Selling the City, an addictive real-estate reality series set in the bustling streets of New York.

This show follows the fierce agents of Douglas Elliman as they battle to close multimillion-dollar deals while juggling personal drama and professional rivalries. With its glamorous cast, high-stakes competition, and stunning visuals, Selling the City offers an exhilarating look into the luxury real estate market of the Big Apple.

4. Cunk on Life

Platform: Netflix

Release date: January 2, 2025

Philomena Cunk is back, hilariously navigating life’s profound questions in her deadpan style. From the Big Bang to artificial intelligence, she explores life’s greatest mysteries through interviews with philosophers and academics.

This feature-length special promises laughs, awkward moments, and the unique charm that only Philomena Cunk can deliver. If you’re in the mood for smart humor and absurd observations, Cunk on Life is a must-watch.

5. Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever

Platform: Netflix

Release date: January 1, 2025

What happens when one man tries to defy the natural order of life? This thought-provoking documentary follows Bryan Johnson, a tech billionaire determined to cheat death.

Driven by the desire to see his son grow up, Johnson spares no expense in exploring radical anti-aging treatments. From borderline sci-fi experiments to health-obsessed routines, Don’t Die provides a fascinating peek into the eccentric world of longevity seekers.

6. When the Stars Gossip

Platform: Netflix

Release date: January 4, 2025

In this Korean drama, a tourist doctor aboard a space station hides a secret identity: he’s the illegitimate heir to Korea’s wealthiest conglomerate. On his journey, he crosses paths with a perfectionist commander on her first mission.

Packed with romance, mystery, and futuristic intrigue, When the Stars Gossip promises to be a thrilling ride for K-drama fans and sci-fi enthusiasts alike.

7. All We Imagine as Light

Platform: Netflix

Release date: January 3. 2025

This art-house drama, directed by the acclaimed Payal Kapadia, captures the lives of three women navigating love, loneliness, and city life in Mumbai. It is one of the most anticipated new OTT releases of 2025.

From a nurse reconnecting with her estranged husband to a young woman grappling with privacy in a bustling metropolis, All We Imagine as Light is a heartfelt exploration of urban realism. With international accolades and Golden Globe nominations under its belt, this cinematic gem is a must-watch for lovers of nuanced storytelling.

With these exciting new releases on OTT this week, 2025 is shaping up to be a fantastic year for OTT entertainment. So grab your snacks and settle in for a binge-worthy start to the year!

