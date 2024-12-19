As the end of this week approaches, the OTT lineup is brimming with thrilling and action-packed releases. To add a touch of comfort to your entertainment this weekend, we have handpicked 7 OTT releases that promise to be your comfort watch!

1. Pallotty 90’s Kids

This award-winning Malayalam movie, helmed by debut director Jithin Raj has finally reached the OTT platform.

Sparking nostalgia and childhood memories, the film follows Unni Damodar, an MNC employee from Kochi, who returns to his hometown to surprise his childhood friend Kannan Chettan.

Release date: Streaming now

OTT platform: Manorama Max

2. Girls Will Be Girls

“In a strict boarding school nestled in the Himalayas,16-year-old Mira discovers desire and romance; but her sexual, rebellious awakening is disrupted by her mother who never got to come-of-age herself”, says Amazon Prime Video about this release.

Unlike the other coming-of-age dramas filled with tender feelings of love and romance, Girls Will Be Girls is a more realistic depiction that deals with dilemmas, clashing emotions and overwhelming thoughts and uncertainty that is felt the teenage years.

Release date: December 20

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

3. Ronny Chieng: Love to Hate It

The Emmy-winning actor and comedian Ronny Chieng is back with his hilarious witty jokes. Get ready for a comic adventure as Ronny is all set to unpack jokes on fertility treatments, the dark side of men’s self-help tips, and more.

Release date: December 20

OTT platform: Netflix

4. The Secret Lives of Animals

Get ready to witness the remarkable world of the animal kingdom! From leaving home to finding their way back and thriving in challenging climatic conditions, this 10-episode documentary series will mesmerise you throughout.

Release date: December 18

OTT platform: Apple TV+

5. Fantastic Beasts: The Secret Of Dumbledore

To all the Potterheads out there, you can get lost in the world of magic once again as Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is one of the OTT releases of this week!

Based on a screenplay by J K Rowling and Steve Kloves, this film is the third installment in the Fantastic Beasts series and the eleventh overall in the Wizarding World franchise.

Release date: December 20

OTT platform: Jio Cinema

6. Moonwalk

How far would you go to impress your loved one? Would you rob a bank?

If you think that’s crazy, then meet Tarik Pandey, a man who is ready to bring ‘chand ka tukda‘ for his Chandini.

However, winning her heart is not easy, as Samir Kochhar, a con artist, also has his eyes set on Chandini.

If you are looking for some comedy-filled light-hearted action, this OTT release is for you!

Release date: December 20

OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

7. ‘What If…?: Season 3

All Marvel fans, assemble!

Marvel Studios is back to comfort you with season 3 of the animated series, What If…?.

With alternate versions of popular characters like Hulk, Captain America, and the Winter Soldier, season 3 will explore how our classic heroes’ surprising decisions would have created new twists in the MCU we all love.

Release date: December 22

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Which one of these releases are your comfort picks? Let us know in the comments!

