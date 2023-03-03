The first two months of this year have been full of exciting and entertaining releases. With theatrical releases happening every week, one thing the world isn’t short of right now is entertainment. For those that don’t vibe with the movie theatre scene, OTT platforms have been godsent. Most movies that were released in theatres ended up having OTT releases just a few weeks later. No longer do we have to stand in crowded lines or enter jam-packed theatres as the digital platforms have everything covered. At the forefront of all OTT platforms is Netflix, keeping us all up to date with several new movies releasing this March.

Here are 7 movies releasing on Netflix in March that are sure to make this month just as entertaining as any other.

Iratta

This movie is about twins with conflicting personalities. When one of them dies unexpectedly, it causes the other to ponder upon his life choices. This Malayalam movie stars Joju George, Anjali, Srindaa, and Sreekanth Murali and was directed by Rohit Krishnan. Iratta is one of the most awaited releases on this list of movies releasing on OTT in the first week of March.

Release date: 3 March 2023

Thalaikoothal

Revolving around a euthanasia ritual followed in some rural areas of Tamil Nadu, this movie is about a man who is unable to cover the expenses of treatment for his comatose father. This rural drama is directed by Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan and stars Kathir and Samuthirakani in the lead roles.

Release date: 3 March 2023

Butta Bomma

Directed by Shouree Chandrashekar T Ramesh this romantic drama is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments in Association with Fortune Four Cinemas. The movie’s cast includes Anika Surendran, Arjun Das, and Surya Vasishta in the lead roles for a storyline that showcases that love isn’t always rainbows and butterflies. Catch the gripping drama captured by cinematographer Vamsi Patchipulusu at the theatres this weekend.

Release date: 4 March 2023

Kuttey

This movie depicts how the tension builds as three stray gangs happen to cross paths on a rainy night in Mumbai’s outskirts. Kuttey is a Hindi crime thriller starring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah and others. This movie is directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj.

Release date: 10 March 2023

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

A flight attendant and her partner are on a mission to steal diamonds and free themselves from the clutches of a loan shark. However, the heist goes down south and turns into a hostage situation in mid-air. This movie stars Yami Gautham and Sunny Kaushal in lead roles. It is Directed by Ajay Singh.

Release date: 24 March 2023

Heatwave

Claire, a young ambitious woman, starts working for a rich businessman. She accidentally gets roped into an affair with his wife. This movie stars Kat Graham, Merritt Patterson, and Sebastian Roché. Heatwave is directed by Ernie Barbarash.

Release date: 1 March 2023

Kill Boksoon

The most exciting of the movies releasing on Netflix in March, Kill Boksoon will leave you enthralled. Balancing work and personal life is hard enough. This movie is about an assassin who is also a single mother to a teenage daughter. Her life gets even more complicated as she finds herself in a life-or-death situation. The movie stars Jeon Do-yeon, Sol Kyung-gu, Esom, Koo Kyo-hwan Kim Si-a and Leon. it is directed by Byun Sung-hyun.

Release date: 31 March 2023

Let us know which one of these movies releasing on Netflix this March you are most excited about.