There are few things that grab attention as efficiently as movies do. Every new release sees people flocking to the nearest theatres to experience the best and the latest on the big silver screens. What makes this experience even better is going to theatres that offer top-notch features for the best viewing experience. Good sound quality, comfortable seating, and clarity of the video are some factors that make watching movies all the more enjoyable. Vizagites are spoilt for choice when it comes to movie theatres. There are several great ones dotted all across the city that offer great viewing experiences.

Here is a list of the best movie theatres in Vizag you can visit for the latest movie releases.

Melody Theatre

Offering a 4k Dolby Atmos experience, this theatre is one of the biggest movie theatres in Vizag when it comes to seating capacity and also the latest to get a facelift. Located at Jagadamba Junction, a visit to this theatre will definitely be a memorable one.

Jagadamba

With around 53 years of experience in catering to cinephiles of Vizag, the famous Jagadamba Theatre has been at the forefront of film culture in Visakhapatnam. This theatre offers some of the best features in terms of cinema technology like DTS and Dolby Atmos sound systems.

Sangam Sarat

Located near Station Road, this complex offers viewers a 4K Dolby Atmos experience. It has two screens named Sangam and Sarat. It is locally known for adorning a festive look during big-ticket releases and the pre-release celebrations on its premises.

Kinnera & Kameswari

Knnera Kameswari theatre is located in Maddilapalem, the heart of the city. These screens also offer one of the best experiences in Vizag.

Venkateswara Theatre

Venkateswara Theatre is one of the many movie theatres located in the Jagadamba junction’s proximity. It has two screens named Venkateswara and Sri Venkateswara. it offers Dolby 7.1 sound and 2K video.

Leelamahal

This theatre is one of the oldest on the list of best movie theatres in Vizag. Leelamahal was built in 1965 and was the first movie theatre in Vizag to have air conditioning. It is located beside Keys Hotel near Jagadamba Junction.

