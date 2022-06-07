The box office seems to be on a roll with a number of movies finding success, both critically and commercially. To continue the trend, as many as seven movies are ready for their release in the theatres on 10 June 2022. From rom-com to science fiction and period drama, this week is sure to be an entertaining one. Catch these movies at your nearest theatres.

Check out the list of movies releasing in theatres on 10 June.

Ante Sundaraaniki

Starring Natural Star Nani and Nazriya Fahadh, Ante Sundaraaniki is one of the most awaited theatre releases this week of June. The trailer shows how the lives of a boy from a conservative Hindu family and a Christian girl take twists and turns when they meet each other. Ante Sundaraaniki also has a strong supporting cast in senior actor Naresh, Nadiya, Rohini, Azhagam Perumal, and Harsha Vardhan. Don’t miss this hilarious rom-com directed by Vivek Athreya.

777 Charlie

777 Charlie stars Rakshith Shetty and is directed by Kiranraj K. The plot follows the lives of a Labrador named Charlie and a man whose life seems to change after he meets the dog. It is being released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. Catch this movie in your nearest theatres on 10 June.

Jurassic World: Dominion

Jurassic World Dominion is set four years after the events of the previous instalment, Fallen Kingdom. This is the sixth movie in the Jurassic Park franchise and the last one of the Jurassic World Trilogy. Starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and others in crucial roles, Don’t miss the theatrical experience of this blockbuster sci-fi tale directed by Colin Trevorrow.

Suraapanam

The plot revolves around a man who shapeshifts between an old man and a young boy after consuming a mysterious potion and unfolds around the complications he faces. Starring Sampath Kumar, Pragya Nayan, Master Akhil, and others, this movie was directed by Sampath Kumar.

Janhit Meri Jaari

Janhit Meri Jaari is a Hindi comedy-drama film which portrays the life of a woman who goes against society and her family to start selling contraceptives in her town for a business. The movie stars Nushrat Bharucha, Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, and others in crucial roles and was directed by Jai Basantu Singh and written by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

Thuramukham

Starring Nivin Pauly, the movie is set in 1950s Kerala. The plot revolves around the struggles of labourers back in the day and the injustice that was done to them. This Malayalam period drama was directed by Rajeev Ravi and stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Manikandan R, and Darshana Rajendran in prominent roles.

Kochaal

A man who faces mockery his entire life for his height takes a life-changing decision to become a police officer to earn respect. This Malayalam comedy-drama stars Krishna Shankar, Murali Gopy, Indrans, Shine Tom Chacko and was directed by Shyam Mohan.

Let us know which one of these movies releasing in theatres this week of June are you most excited about.