Natural Star Nani, after donning a violent look in Dasara, is back into his zone of portraying charming characters with a knack for humour. He will be next seen in Hi Nanna, directed by Shouryuv, an upcoming romantic drama starring the Sita Ramam sensation Mrunal Thakur as the lady lead.

Bankrolled by Vyra Entertainments, the film is set to release globally on 7 December 2023 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. As a part of its promotional tour, the team of Hi Nanna announced a pre-release event to be held in Vizag on Wednesday, 29 November 2023. YouWe Media, which previously organised the pre-release events of Japan, Chandramukhi 2, Waltair Veerayya, and many other films, will be in charge of this event on RK Beach Road.

Hi Nanna succeeded in garnering decent pre-release hype with the songs composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, best known for albums such as Kushi and the Malayalam romantic drama Hryidayam. The film stars Baby Kiara Khanna in one of the plot-defining roles as the protagonist’s child. Nani plays Viraj, a photographer and a single father, while Mrunal plays Yashna, a woman whom Mahi (Baby Kiara) befriends.

The pre-release event of Hi Nanna will be held at Gokul Park opposite Novotel Varun Beach, Vizag, from 6 PM onwards on 29 November.

