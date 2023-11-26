The Vizag Junior Theatre Fest (VJTF) by the LITLANTERN FOR CULTURE & LITERATURE WELFARE SOCIETY made a spectacular debut, enchanting Visakhapatnam’s school students. The VMRDA Children’s Arena transformed into a vibrant tropical forest, offering a magical experience with interactive games and photo booths, sparking wonder and excitement among the young audience.

The air crackled with anticipation as Mumbai’s Mime artists, Mr. Kunal Motling and Mr. Sandesh Sanjay, took the stage. Their nonverbal performance of expressing weaving tales with gestures spoke to children’s souls. Tara’s Trio, a collaboration by Collective Madness and Conservatory for Arts and Artists from Mumbai, followed.

This musical play delved into the imaginative world of nine-year-old Tara and her three secret friends – Andro (technology), Wadeva (Boredom), and Imagine (Imagination). The play depicted Tara’s struggle with her mother, urging her to disconnect from virtual companions and embrace real-world activities. An emergency hit the family, and Tara’s imaginary friends became her lifeline, taking the narrative on an unexpected turn. This poignant portrayal of the challenges faced by children and parents in today’s digital age resonated deeply with the audience.

The second session of the day brought the Mime artists back to the stage, their captivating performance leaving the audience spellbound. The eagerly awaited highlight of the day was the stage adaptation of RK Narayan’s Malgudi Days short stories. Swatantra Theatre from Pune, with its diverse ensemble of performers, brought to life four of Narayan’s timeless tales. Swami, an astute and observant young boy, faces the challenges and adventures of growing up in Malgudi in many stories. The rustic charm of Malgudi transported the audience into the show. Nostalgia wafted through the air for parents and grandparents, offering them a wonderful experience during the show. It was a new and enriching experience for the children of today’s age.

The Vizag Junior Theatre Fest once again fulfilled its promise of enriching the lives of Vizagites, especially the children. The performances swept away both the young and old alike, igniting their imaginations and uplifting their spirits. The festival continues on November 26th, with English versions of the plays taking center stage. Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in a world of storytelling and imagination on 26 & 27 November at the VMRDA Children’s Arena, Siripuram, Visakhapatnam.

